PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Paul Bruns records double-double in win

HARTFORD, S.D. — Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns scored 40 points on Tuesday night en route to giving the Panthers a 78-70 win over West Central.
Bruns also had 10 rebounds, giving the University of North Dakota basketball recruit a double-double.
Bruns made 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. He also made 7 of 8 free throws.
Bruns' brother, Isaac Bruns, scored 22 points. He was 8-for-15 and made all four of his free-throw attempts.
The Panthers shot exactly 50 percent from the floor.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 48, EAST 47: East fell behind 17-10 early and were down by five at the half. A seven-point third quarter by the Black Raiders allowed the Lynx to build a big lead as they scored 22 points. East outscored the Lynx 17-8 in the fourth quarter but it was too big of a deficit as the Black Raiders lost 58-47 on Tuesday.
East falls to 6-3 on the season. The Lynx, ranked No. 9 in 4A, improves to 7-3.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 74, NORTH 33: The Wolfpack outscored the Stars 22-3 in the during the second quarter Tuesday en route to the win.
Wyatt Gulker led the Wolfpack with 12 points and Ty Van Essen scored 11 points.
RIVER VALLEY 50, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 39: The Wolverines (5-3) outscored the Eagles (4-6) by a margin of 16-2 during the third quarter on Wednesday.
Garrett Trapp led River Valley with 20 points, and Colton Johnson had 16.
Siouxland Christian's Cameron Pierson led his team with 14 points and Dalton DuBois scored 11.
BOYDEN-HULL 67, UNITY CHRISTIAN 47: The Class 2A top-ranked Comets (10-0) shot 57 percent from the floor on Tuesday.
Comets senior Marcus Kelderman hit nine shots, and he scored 21 points. Kelderman also had 12 rebounds to complete a double-double.
Junior Tanner Te Slaa scored 20 points and Dayton Brunsting hit all six of his shot attempts for a 17-point game.
Knights (6-4) junior Bo Byl scored 12 points.
OABCIG 75, WOODBURY CENTRAL 50: Falcons senior Cooper DeJean made 11 shots en route to a 28-point game on Tuesday.
Beckett DeJean chipped in with 17 points, and he made eight shots.
Cane Schmitt had 17 points for Woodbury Central.
The Falcons led 32-22 at halftime.
SPIRIT LAKE 44, ROCK VALLEY 43: After trailing by a point in at halftime, Spirit Lake scored 17 points in the third quarter to take the lead. The Indians got a shot toward the end of the game to claim the 44-43 victory, the sixth-victory this season by six points or fewer for Spirit Lake.
Spirit Lake remains undeated at 12-0. Rock Valley falls to 8-3 and saw its sixth-game winning streak come to an end.
Creighton Morisch led the Indians with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists and Vance Katzfey had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sam Mayer and Tyler Kriener each had five rebounds.
LE MARS 54, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 44: Alec Dreckman and Caleb Dreckman were the top-two scorers for the Bulldogs (8-3) on Tuesday.
Alec Dreckman scored 15 points and Caleb Dreckman had 14. The Bulldogs have won all three games in 2021.
RIDGE VIEW 58, MVAOCOU 37: Cade Harriman scored 17 points, and hit three 3s to help the Raptors move to 9-2.
Bo Clausen scored 12 points and Beau Blackmore scored 10.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 51, LAWTON-BRONSON 43: The Panthers had three players who led in double figures on Tuesday.
Jackson Howe led the Panthers (5-7) with 17 points. He made all six of his free-throw attempts.
Malakie Christopherson hit three 3s en route to a 14-point game. Conner Beelner scored 12 points.
CHEROKEE 70, SIOUX CENTER 61: Braves junior Wil Lugar made 10 shots on Tuesday en route to a 24-point game.
Brayden Farver scored 16 points while Mason Carver scored 12.
Sioux Center (7-5) led 37-35 at halftime, but Cherokee went on an 18-4 run during the third quarter.
The Warriors (3-8) had two scorers in double figures. Christian Vietor hit four 3s en route to 17 points while Matthew Bomgaars had 11.
ALTA-AURELIA 68, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 28: Warriors senior Cade Rohwer scored 26 points in Tuesday's win. Rohwer made 10 shots.
Rohwer also had 12 rebounds and four steals.
Trey Englemann scored 17 points. The Warriors (8-2) led 30-15 at halftime, and they shot 59 percent from the floor.
HARRIS-LAKE PARK 63, MMCRU 59: Wolves seniors Brody Boles and Bubba Sohn each scored 15 points on Tuesday.
Tyce Gunderson hit two 3s for a 13-point game.
The Wolves picked up their fourth win of the season.
The Royals (1-8) had three scorers in double figures. Kamden Steffen led with 18 points. Cade Pepper had 12 points and Derrick Goth 10.
SHELDON 58, HINTON 55: Orabs senior Tye Sudbeck scored 24 points on Tuesday to help give the Orabs their fifth win of the season.
All eight of Sudbeck's made shots were 3-pointers. Sudbeck became the sixth player in Iowa to hit eight 3s in a game this season, and is one of 10 to hit eight or more.
Only three other players have hit eight or more 3s, led by Roland-Story's Sam Skaar with 11.
Caleb Holmes led Hinton (5-7) with 18 points. He made five 3s.
There were 28 made 3s between the two teams.