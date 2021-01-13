PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Paul Bruns records double-double in win

HARTFORD, S.D. — Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns scored 40 points on Tuesday night en route to giving the Panthers a 78-70 win over West Central.

Bruns also had 10 rebounds, giving the University of North Dakota basketball recruit a double-double.

Bruns made 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. He also made 7 of 8 free throws.

Bruns' brother, Isaac Bruns, scored 22 points. He was 8-for-15 and made all four of his free-throw attempts.

The Panthers shot exactly 50 percent from the floor.

C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 48, EAST 47: East fell behind 17-10 early and were down by five at the half. A seven-point third quarter by the Black Raiders allowed the Lynx to build a big lead as they scored 22 points. East outscored the Lynx 17-8 in the fourth quarter but it was too big of a deficit as the Black Raiders lost 58-47 on Tuesday.

East falls to 6-3 on the season. The Lynx, ranked No. 9 in 4A, improves to 7-3.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 74, NORTH 33: The Wolfpack outscored the Stars 22-3 in the during the second quarter Tuesday en route to the win.