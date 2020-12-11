PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca picks up win over Irene-Wakonda

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 73, NORTH 31: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up its first win of the season as the Warriors beat North 73-31 on Friday.

The Warriors improve to 1-2 on the season and North falls to 1-5. It's the 11th straight win over North for the Warriors.

Jacob Imming led a well-balanced attack for the Warriors with 18 points. Tyler Smith followed with 11 and Nick Muller had 10 points. Majok Majouk had nine points and 12 rebounds and Bryce Click also scored nine points. Jake Layman followed with eight points.

For North, Carter Pinney had 12 points.

LE MARS 58, BISHOP HEELAN 40: Le Mars snapped a two-game skid with a 58-40 victory over Heelan on Friday.

Heelan had an 11-9 lead after the first quarter but Le mars went up by four going into halftime and then held the Crusaders to 20 points in the second half to pull away.

Le Mars is now 3-2 on the season. After picking up its first win of the season in its last game, Heelan falls to 1-3. It's the fourth straight win over Heelan for Le Mars.