PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca picks up win over Irene-Wakonda

PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca High School boys basketball team scored 41 points in the first half, and that helped the Indians beat Irene-Wakonda 66-43 on Saturday.
Ponca outscored I-W 16-4 in the second quarter.
Bryar Bennett had a double-double, as he had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Bennett hit three 3-pointers in the win.
Taylor Korth added 12 points and three assists.
MADISON 50, ELK-POINT JEFFERSON 49: Tyler Goehring scored 16 points, but it wasn't enough for EP-J on Saturday.
Goehring was 6-for-12, including two made 3s.
Aspen Dahl led Madison with 15 points.
LATE FRIDAY
DAKOTA VALLEY 66, TEA AREA 55: Dakota Valley, ranked No. 1 in Class A, had a six-point lead at halftime against Tea Area, No. 3 in Class A, when the Panthers defense took over in the third quarter.
Dakota Valley held Tea Area to only seven points in the third quarter for a 51-36 lead. The Panthers held off the Chargers in the fourth quarter for a 66-55 victory in the season-opener on Friday.
Paul Bruns had a double-double with game-high 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Panthers. Isaac Bruns added 19 points and eight rebounds as Chayce Montagne had eight points and Jaxson Wingert had seven points.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 73, NORTH 31: Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up its first win of the season as the Warriors beat North 73-31 on Friday.
The Warriors improve to 1-2 on the season and North falls to 1-5. It's the 11th straight win over North for the Warriors.
Jacob Imming led a well-balanced attack for the Warriors with 18 points. Tyler Smith followed with 11 and Nick Muller had 10 points. Majok Majouk had nine points and 12 rebounds and Bryce Click also scored nine points. Jake Layman followed with eight points.
For North, Carter Pinney had 12 points.
LE MARS 58, BISHOP HEELAN 40: Le Mars snapped a two-game skid with a 58-40 victory over Heelan on Friday.
Heelan had an 11-9 lead after the first quarter but Le mars went up by four going into halftime and then held the Crusaders to 20 points in the second half to pull away.
Le Mars is now 3-2 on the season. After picking up its first win of the season in its last game, Heelan falls to 1-3. It's the fourth straight win over Heelan for Le Mars.
Spencer Mackey scored a game-high 20 points to lead Le Mars as he was 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Alec Dreckman added 11 points and Brady Williams had 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and five points. Jaxon Baumgartner had eight points and seve rebounds and Cal Eckstaine had 10 points off the bench.
For Heelan, Nick Miller scored 15 points and Levi Meis had seven.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 69, LAWTON-BRONSON 56: Siouxland Christian had a 14-points lead by halftime and went on to beat Lawton-Bronson 69-56 on Friday.
Siouxland Christian is now 3-1 on the season and Lawton-Bronson falls to 0-5. It's the fourth-straight win over Lawton-Bronson for Siouxland Christian.
Dalton DuBois led Siouxland Christian with 25 points. Cameron Pierson followed with 13 points and Elijah Claeys added 10.
For Lawton-Bronson, Hayden Dahlhauser scored 18 points and Zach Verzani had 11.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 53, SOUTH O'BRIEN 48: In a back-and-forth game, Remsen St. Mary's took the lead for good midway through the third quarter and defeated South O'Brien 53-48 on Friday.
Remsen St. Mary's stays undefeated at 4-0 on the season. Soth O'Brien falls to 1-4.
Jaxon Bunkers scored a game-high 20 points to lead RSM and Blaine Harpernau had 13 points. Levi Waldschmitt followed with nine points.
For South O'Brien, Jake Wallin had 17 points and Wyatt Harper had 15. Wallin had a double-double with 15 rebounds.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 65, WESTWOOD 49: Westwood had a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter but a 23-point second quarter gave Woodbury Central the lead.
The Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter with another 23 points as Woodbury Central went on to win 65-49.
After losing its season-opener, Woodbury Central has now won three straight and is 3-1 on the season. Westwood falls to 0-5.
Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with a game-high 24 points and Cane Schmitt followed with 18.
For Westwood, Ethan Wiggs had 13 points and Brennan Eby, Jayden McFarland and Blaine Dietschy each scored 10 points.
RIDGE VIEW 60, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 50: Kingsley-Pierson came from six points down to force overtime but Ridge View took over in the extra period, outscoring K-P 16-6 to pick up a 60-50 victory on Friday.
Ridge View remains undefeated at 3-0. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 3-2.
Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 23 points and Wade Vincent followed with 12 points.
For K-P, Jackson Howe had 18 points.
SPENCER 63, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 56: Spencer took an early lead and forced Western Christian to turn the ball over 20 times in as the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Spencer beat Class 2A No. 2 Western Christian 63-56 on Friday.
Spencer bounced back after losing to Spirit Lake earlier this week and the Tigers are now 5-1 on the season. Western Christian suffers its first loss and is 4-1 now.
Karter Petzenhauser led Spencer with 21 points. Owen Olson added 12 points and Evan Schmidt had 11 points.
For Western Christian, Ty Van Essen had 16 points and six rebounds. Wyatt Gulker and Tyson Boer each scored 12 points and Eli Van essen had 11 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 85, MMCRU 52: A 26-point second quarter gave Unity Christian a big lead and the Knights went on to beat MMCRU 85-52 on Friday.
Unity Christian is now 2-2 on the season and MMCRU falls to 0-4. It's the seventh-straight win over MMCRU for Unity.
Clayton Bosma led the Knights with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tanner Schouten followed with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Tyrell Hulshof had 15 points, three assists and three steals. Caleb Rosenboom had six rebounds and Logan Franken had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bo Byl added seven points and threee steals.
For MMCRU, Kamden Steffen had 17 points and five assists and Cade Pepper had 11 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 58, MANSON-NW WEBSTER 42: Sioux Central jumped out to an early lead and a 20-point fourth quarter sealed the 58-42 win over Manson Northwest Webster on Friday.
Sioux Central snaps a three-game losing streak and is 2-3 on the season, Manson-Northwest Webster falls to 0-3.
Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with 27 points and eight rebounds.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 60, HARLAN 57: Denison-Schleswig trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter when the Monarchs put together a 24-point quarter to come back and beat Harlan 60-57 on Friday.
The Monarchs snapped a three-game losing streak are 3-3 on the season. Harlan falls to 2-2.
Aiden Schuttinga hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, five assists and three steals for the Monarchs. Braiden Heiden had 15 points and six rebounds and Carter Wessel had 11 points. Evan Turin added five rebounds and three assists.
