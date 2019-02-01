SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- Prestan Samson scored 20 points and Hunter Decker 13 to lead the Rebels 53-44 to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win Friday in Sioux Rapids over GTRA.
Tyson Kruse had 17 points and Tom Geelan 15 for GTRA (7-10). Sioux Central is now 17-2.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 78, AKRON-WESTFIELD 47: Jackson Louscher led South O’Brien (14-4) in scoring the win in Paulina, with 20 points. His teammates Zeke Lundquist had 15 points, Layn Case had 12 points, Alex Presthus had 11points and Tristan Wilson had 10.
Akron-Westfield (7-12) leading scorers were Nick Jacobs with 15 points and Reagan Frankl with 13 points.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 70, WYNOT 46: Izac Reifenrath led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a win in conference quarter finals over Wynot, with 26 points. Other top scorers for the Bears were Noah Schutte with 22 points and Ty Erwin with 14 points.
Wynot had two guys with in double digits scores, Anthony Haverman with 16 points and Landon Wiesler with 10 points.
UNDERWOOD 54, IKM-MANNING 41: Underwood had two players in double-figures in a 54-41 win over IKM-Manning on Friday.
IKM-Manning fell to 11-7 on the season and Underwood improved to 11-7.
Colby Keller had eight points for IKM-Manning.
For Underwood, Blake Hall had 16 points and Jalen Humphrey added 15 points.
Late Thursday
EAST SAC COUNTY 67, POCAHONTAS AREA 64: East Sac County held Pocahontas Area to seven points in the first quarter and even though the Indians cut into the Raiders lead, East Sac County held on for a 67-64 win on Thursday.
East Sac County improved to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the Twin Lakes Conference. East Sac's win snapped Pocahontas Area's three-game winning streak and falls to 11-6 on the season.
Cam Schroeder led the Raiders with 16 points and five rebounds and Brandyn Clair had 15 points. Connor Crabb had 11 points and four assists and Griffin O'Neill had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 81, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 49: Denison-Schleswig jumped out to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter and continued to pull away throughout the game for an 81-49 win over Kuemper Catholic on Thursday.
The Monarchs improved to 11-4 with the win and are 6-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. It was the third straight win for the Monarchs. Kuemper Catholic fell to 6-10.
Goanar Biliew was 13-of-17 from the field and finished with a double-double with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Charlie Wiebers had 11 points, eight assists and four steals. Dawson Dorhout added 11 points and Dylan Gehlsen had nine rebounds, six points and three assists. Jack Mendlik had four assists and four steals.
HINTON 67, AKRON-WESTFIELD 51: Hinton outscored Akron-Westfield 17-4 in the second quarter to build a cushion and then the Blackhawks went on to win 67-51 on Thursday.
Hinton improved to 8-11 with the win. Akron-Westfield falls to 7-11.
Tate Kounkel was 10-of-11 from the field for 20 points and eight rebounds for Hinton. Tate Linton was 7-of-10 from the field for 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Braden Vonk had 11 points and he hit three three-pointers.
Aaron Hartman led the Westerners with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nick Jacobs had 13 points and Reagan Frankl had 10 points, seven assists and eight steals.