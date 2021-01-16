PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton evens record with win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- For the first time this season, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton is at the .500 mark after beating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 72-26 on Saturday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost the first two games of the season and were later 1-4. But since, the Warriors have won four of their last five, including their last three as SB-L is now 5-5 on the season. The Warriors host Le Mars on Tuesday. Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-9.

Jake Layman had 19 points to lead the Warriors and Majok Majouk had 11 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Smith added eight points for the Warriors.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 59, SPIRIT LAKE 45: Coming into Saturday's game, Western Christian and Spirit Lake were trending in opposite directions in the Iowa Associated Press poll. Spirit Lake climbed to No. 2 in Class 2A with an undefeated record while Western Christian dropped from No. 6 to tied at No. 10.

The two teams will be moving in different directions this time as Western Christian handed Spirit Lake its first loss of the season as the Wolfpack won 59-45 on Saturday.

Spirit Lake had a 13-10 lead after the first quarter when the Wolfpack held the Indians to five points in the second for an eight-point halftime lead, which Western Christian didn't give up.