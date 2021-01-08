PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton survives on the road against Cherokee

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team earned a close win Saturday by beating Cherokee 55-52.
The Warriors were able to hold onto their close lead for most of the fourth quarter, even though they trailed at halftime.
Majok Majouk led SB-L (3-5) with 14 points while Jake Layman scored 13.
Cherokee had three scorers in double figures. The Braves (6-5) were led by Wil Lugar with 14 points.
Braves senior Brayden Farver scored 13 and Joe Benson had 10.
The two teams were scheduled to play Friday at the CNOS Classic, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
LATE FRIDAY
LE MARS 65, WEST 44: Le Mars scored only nine points in the first quarter and fell behind by a point.
The game turned around quickly in the second quarter as Le Mars got its offense going with 23 points to take the lead. The Bulldogs held West to only seven points in the second, allowing Le Mars to go up by 15 points.
Le Mars didn't allow West back in it for a 65-44 victory on Friday.
Le Mars improves to 7-3 overall. West falls to 3-3.
Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Brady Williams hit four 3-pointers and fnished with 14 points, seven reboundsa nd four assists. Caleb Dreckman added 10 points and three assists and Jaxon Baumgartner had nine points and five rebounds. Cal Eckstaine had seven points and five rebounds off the bench.
For West, Keavian Hayes had a game-high 19 points and Keenan Hagna had eigiht points.
LENNOX 51, NORTH 33: After picking up its second win, North followed it up with a 51-33 loss to Lennox on Friday.
North falls to 2-8 on the season. Lennox improves to 4-4.
Evan Helvig had 10 points in the loss.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 71, STORM LAKE 26: Western Christian got a statement win as the Wolfpack easily knocked off Storm Lake 71-26 on Friday.
Western Christiam improves to 7-3 overall. Storm Lake falls to 5-3.
Tyson Boar led the Wolfpack with 21 points in 20 minutes as he was 8-of-12 from the field and he hit five 3-pointers to go along with three assists. Wyatt Gulker added 13 points, five assists and nine steals and Ty Van Essen had 11 points and six rebounds. Dalton Westra had five rebounds and Eli Van Essen dished out four assists.
Austin Gaffney had six rebounds in the loss for Storm Lake.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 59, PONCA 49: Woodbury Central held Ponca to four points in the second quarter to go up by 12. Ponca tried to come back with a 24-point fourth quarter but it was too late as Woodbury Central won 59-49 on Friday.
Woodbury Central improves to 8-4. Ponca falls to 7-5.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 22 points and Cane Schmitt added 14.
For Ponca, Bryar Bennett had 20 points and Zach Fernaw scored 12.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 59, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 33: Unity Christian trailed by a point in the first quarter but a 20-point second quarter gave the Knights a 13-point halftime lead. Unity went on to beat Trinity Christian 59-33 on Friday.
Unity improves to 6-2 overall and has now won five straight. It is also the fifth-straight win over Trinity, which falls to 5-6.
Clayton Bosma led Unity with 15 points and four assists and Jacob Van Donge had 10 points and nine rebounds. Carter DeJon had six rebounds and Logan Franken and Tyrell Hulshof each had five assists. Tanner Schouten had three steals.
Dustin Hoksbergen had five rebounds for Trinity.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 50, AKRON-WESTFIELD 11: South O'Brien held Akron-Westfield to two points in the first quarter and didn't let up defensive in the 50-11 victory on Friday.
South O'Brien improves to 6-4 and has won 11 straight against Akron-Westfield, which falls to 1-8. The Westerners have lost eight straight.
Josh Johannsen and Jarome Jackson each scored 12 points as Jackson had seven rebounds and Johannsen had six boards. Jake Wallin and Jacob Van Lith each had five rebounds and Wallin added three blocks.
SIOUX CENTRAL 61, WEST BEND-MALLARD 36: Sioux Central held West Bend-Malled to 12 points in the first half for a 15-point lead as the Rebels went on to win 61-36 on Friday.
Sioux Central improves to 5-4 and West Ben-Mallard falls to 2-7. It's the sixth-straight win over the Wolverines for the Rebels.
Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 17 points and eight rebounds and Carter Boettcher and Connor Christian each had 13 points. Boettcher added six assists and six steals.
WYNOT 48, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 31: Wynot held Hartington-Newcastle to 16 points in the second half to pull away for a 48-31 victory on Friday.
Wynot improves to 9-3 and Hartington-Newcastle falls to 3-8.
Anthony Haberman scored a game-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals for Wynot and Charlie Schroeder had 14 points and five rebounds. Trystan Heimes had seven rebounds and three steals
Isaac Bruning scored 11 points in the loss and Kobe Heitman had six rebounds and three steals. Seth Pinkelman added five rebounds. Riley Sudbeck had five steals. Colin Wieseler had three steals.
HOMER 65, OMAHA NATION 62: Homer scored 29 points in the first quarter and held off Omaha Nation for a 65-62 victory. Homer is now 3-9 on the season.
Landon Gilster scored 30 points for the Knights, Kaleb Kinzie had 13 and Angel Parades scored 10. Kinzie had a double-double with 12 rebound and five assists and Gilster also had a double-double 10 rebounds and six assists.
SHELDON 59, OKOBOJI 50: Okoboji took a brief lead in the third before Sheldon got it back and didn't give it up ina 59-50 win on Friday.
Sheldon snapped a six-game losing streak and is now 3-8. Okoboji falls to 6-5.
Tye Sudbeck led the Orabs with 18 points, Shane Brouwer scored 16 points and Kaleb Ackerman added 14.
For Okoboji, Will Jensen scored 14 points.
MVAOCOU 40, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 36: MVAOCOU won a back-and-forth game with Kingsley-Pierson by the score of 40-36 on Friday.
MVAOCOU improves to 4-5 on the season and has won back-to-back games. It is the fourth-straight win over the Panthers for the Rams. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-6.
Anthony Newquist led the Rams with 14 points.
Jackson Howe scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers in the loss.
CRESTON 77, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 48: Creston held Denison-Schleswig to six points in the second quarter for a 17-point halftime lead and went on to beat the Monarchs 77-48 on Friday.
The Monarchs fell to 4-5 overall. Creston improves to 4-3.
Evan Turin had 11 points in the loss and Braiden Heiden had five rebounds. Aiden Schuttinga had nine points and four assists.