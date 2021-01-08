PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton survives on the road against Cherokee

Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Brady Williams hit four 3-pointers and fnished with 14 points, seven reboundsa nd four assists. Caleb Dreckman added 10 points and three assists and Jaxon Baumgartner had nine points and five rebounds. Cal Eckstaine had seven points and five rebounds off the bench.

For West, Keavian Hayes had a game-high 19 points and Keenan Hagna had eigiht points.

LENNOX 51, NORTH 33: After picking up its second win, North followed it up with a 51-33 loss to Lennox on Friday.

North falls to 2-8 on the season. Lennox improves to 4-4.

Evan Helvig had 10 points in the loss.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 71, STORM LAKE 26: Western Christian got a statement win as the Wolfpack easily knocked off Storm Lake 71-26 on Friday.

Western Christiam improves to 7-3 overall. Storm Lake falls to 5-3.

Tyson Boar led the Wolfpack with 21 points in 20 minutes as he was 8-of-12 from the field and he hit five 3-pointers to go along with three assists. Wyatt Gulker added 13 points, five assists and nine steals and Ty Van Essen had 11 points and six rebounds. Dalton Westra had five rebounds and Eli Van Essen dished out four assists.