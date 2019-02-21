SAC CITY, Iowa -- Hunter Decker scored 16 points as he led Sioux Central to a 54-44 victory over Newell-Fonda in a boys 1A district final here Thursday night.
Prestan Samson added 13 points for Sioux Central (21-2), teammate Ben Hargens contributed seven points and nine rebounds. Sioux Central will play Exira-EHK on Saturday at Denison-Schleswig.
Bryce Coppock led the Newell-Fonda (15-9) with 20 points and eammate Aden Mahler scored 11.
Nebraska
EMERSON-HUBBARD 58, HOMER 35: Nolan Belt scored 21 points and Jacob Kneifl 18 to lead the Pirates to a win over the Knights in the D1-4 subdistrict final played in Ponca Thursday.
Emerson-Hubbard advances to district round play with a 9-15 record while Homer ends with a 4-21 mark. Caleb Kearnes had 15 points and Landon Gilster 11 for the Knights.
Tuesday
LAWTON-BRONSON 60, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 50: Lawton-Bronon advanced to the Class 1A district final final after the Eagles beat Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 60-50 on Tuesday.
Gavin DeJager led Lawton-Bronson with 25 points. He hit five three-pointers and was 10-of-15 from the field. He also had six rebounds. Ben Thelander had 17 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Max Fluent had six assists and five steals and Jonah Kollbaum had three assists. Hayden Dahlhauser had three steals off the bench.
Gehlen ends the season with a 14-9 record.