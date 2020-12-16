PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East goes up early, wins fifth straight

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City East scored 18 points in the first quarter for a 13-point lead and the Black Raiders kept cruising throughout the game against North on Tuesday.

With an 18-point lead at halftime, East outscored North 29-7 in the third quarter and went on to win 81-40. It's the 12th straight win over North for the Black Raiders.

After losing its season-opener, East has now won five straight. North falls to 1-6.

DeVares Whitaker led East with 20 points, seven assists and three steals and Bie Ruei had 18 points. Aiden Ballard added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Brandt VanDyke had 10 points, three assists and three steals. Dom Drent finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists and Ethan Sneider had five rebounds off the bench.

For North, Carter Pinney came off the bench and scored 17 points. Jake Beargeon had four assists.

WEST 62, HEELAN 54: West was 13-of-16 at the free throw line and held off Heelan for a 62-54 victory on Tuesday.

West bounced back from a loss to East on Friday to pick up the win and improve to 3-1. It is the sixth straight win over Heelan for the Wolverines. Heelan falls to 1-4.