PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East goes up early, wins fifth straight

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City East scored 18 points in the first quarter for a 13-point lead and the Black Raiders kept cruising throughout the game against North on Tuesday.
With an 18-point lead at halftime, East outscored North 29-7 in the third quarter and went on to win 81-40. It's the 12th straight win over North for the Black Raiders.
After losing its season-opener, East has now won five straight. North falls to 1-6.
DeVares Whitaker led East with 20 points, seven assists and three steals and Bie Ruei had 18 points. Aiden Ballard added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Brandt VanDyke had 10 points, three assists and three steals. Dom Drent finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists and Ethan Sneider had five rebounds off the bench.
For North, Carter Pinney came off the bench and scored 17 points. Jake Beargeon had four assists.
WEST 62, HEELAN 54: West was 13-of-16 at the free throw line and held off Heelan for a 62-54 victory on Tuesday.
West bounced back from a loss to East on Friday to pick up the win and improve to 3-1. It is the sixth straight win over Heelan for the Wolverines. Heelan falls to 1-4.
Kee'on Hutton had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Keavian Hayes and Keenan Hegna each had 14 points.
Carter Kuehl led Heelan with 14 points and Beau Chamberlen had 13 points and six rebounds. Levi Meis and Nick Miller each had 11 points and Miller added five rebounds.
DAKOTA VALLEY 66, BERESFORD 35: Dakota Valley had a five-point lead at halftime and then held Beresford to eight points in the second half to claim a 66-35 victory on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improves to 2-0 on the season
Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and five steals. Isaac Bruns had 17 points and eight rebounds and Alex Zephier had four assists. Randy Rosenquist had three steals.
Beresford's Tate VanOtterloo had nine points.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 46, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 39: Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter against Class 4A No. 3-ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
The Lynx were able to take the lead in the fourth and the Warriors kept it a one-possession game but a few free throws and a late layup allowed Abe Lincoln to claim the 46-39 victory on Tuesday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls to 1-3 on the season. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln improves to 5-1.
Brady Schaap had 11 points for the Warriors and Majok Majouk had eight points, 12 rebounds and six steals.
Josh Dix had 27 points for the Lynx.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's next game is at Sioux City East at 7 p.m. on Friday.
OMAHA SKUTT 85, SOUTH SIOUX 36: South Sioux allowed 29 points in the first quarter to fall behind by 13. Omaha Skutt controlled the whole game for an 85-36 victory on Tuesday.
South Sioux falls to 0-5.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 73, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 47: Siouxland Christian held Kingsley-Pierson to seven points in the first quarter for a 14-point lead as the Eagles went on to win 73-47 on Tuesday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 4-1 on the season. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 3-4.
Dalton DuBois led the Eagles with 25 points. Elijah Claeys added 18 points and Cameron Pierson scored 10.
For K-P, Jackson Howe had 17 points and Malakie Christophersen added 10.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 73, AKRON-WESTFIELD 10: Remsen St. Mary's had four players finish in double-figures as the Hawks remained undefeated with a 73-10 win over Akron-Westfield on Tuesday.
RSM is 4-0 on the season and has won four straight over the Westerners. After winning its season-opener, Akron-Westfield has dropped six straight.
Austin Jensen led the Hawks with 15 points and Alex Schroeder followed with 14 points. Cael Ortmann added 12 points and Blaine Harpenau scored 11.
For Akron-Westfield, Tyson Fairbanks had four points.
OABCIG 62, RIVER VALLEY 48: OABCIG scored 23 points in the firist quarter for a 12-point lead as the Falcons went on to beat River Valley 62-48 on Tuesday.
OABCIG improves to 5-0 on the season and it is the 10th straight win over River Valley for the Falcons. Tuesday's game was the season-opener for River Valley.
Cooper DeJean led OABCIG with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Beckett DeJean had 12 points and three assists. Easton Harms added 11 points and Ahren VanDusen had 10 points.
For River Valley, Garrett Trapp and Tyler Towne each had 15 points.
PONCA 63, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 49: Ponca shot 66.7 percent to defeat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which won a state title last season, 63-49 on Tuesday.
The Indians are now 4-1 on the season. It's the first loss of the season for LCC, which is 4-1.
Bryar Bennett was 8-of-11 from the field and 10-of-16 from the free throw line as he had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists for Ponca. Taylor Korth had 18 points and Aden Anderson had 11 points. Zach Fernau and Austin Brennan each had four assists.
RIDGE VIEW 66, WEST MONONA 41: Ridge View bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat West Monona 49-34 on Tuesday.
Ridge View is now 4-1 on the season. West Monona falls to 0-6.
Cade Harriman led the Raptors with 27 points and Bo Clausen added 18.
For West Monona, Landon Blatchford had 14 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, HINTON 46: Despite shooting worse than Hinton (37 percent ot 45 percent), Unity Christian forced 20 turnovers and got 30 poitns from its bench as the Knights beat Hinton 73-46 on Tuesday.
Unity improves to 3-2 on the season and has won five straight against Hinton. The Blackhawks fell to 3-3.
Carter DeJong had 16 points off the bench for Unity on 7-of-10 shooting. Bo Byl had 10 points and seven rebounds and Tyrell Hulshoff had seven rebounds. Jacob Van Donge had eight points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals and Logan Frnaken had five rebounds. Clayton Bosma had five steals, eight points and three assists and Tanner Schouten had four steals, seven points and three assists.
For Hinton, Caleb Holmes had 11 points and three assists and Tate Linton had 10 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 67, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 27: South O'Brien built a 12-point first quarter lead and cruised to a 67-27 victory on Tuesday against Harris-Lake Park.
South O'Brien is 3-3 on the season. Harris-Lake Park falls to 2-3.
Jake Wallin had a double-double for the Wolverines with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Josh Johannsen had 19 points and seven rebounds.
OKOBOJI 59, CENTRAL LYON 52: Central Lyon had an early lead in the first quarter but Okoboji battled back and went up 38-36 going into the fourth quarter. Okoboji went on to beat the Lions 59-52 on Tuesday.
Okoboji is 4-1 on the season. Central Lyon falls to 2-3.
Will Jensen led the Pioneers with 20 points and Lucas Lorenzen had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Will Hoffman added 12 points.
Zach Lutmer scored a game-high 32 points in the loss for Central Lyon.
SIOUX CENTRAL 50, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 23: After a slow start, Sioux Central built a 13-point lead in the second quarter and went on to beat Storm Lake St. Mary's 50-23 on Tuesday.
Sioux Central improves to 3-3 and has won seven straight against St. Mary's, which falls to 0-4.
Jacob Hargens had a double-double for the Rebels with 20 points and 13 rebounds and Carter Boettcher had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Connor Christian had 10 points and four assists.
For Storm Lake St. Mary's Bennett Smith had 14 points.
WYNOT 56, HOMER 39: Wynot improves to 3-2 on the season with a 56-39 win over Homer, which falls to 0-4.
Kaleb Kinzie led Homer in the loss with 15 points and Kayden Harris had seven steals. Landon Gilster had five rebounds and six assists and Grant Lander had six rebounds and three assists.
For Wynot, Garrett Lange had 17 points and nine rebounds. Trystan Heimes added seven rebounds and Anthony Haberman had six rebounds. Peyton Wieseler grabbed five rebounds.
