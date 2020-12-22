PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North scores 22 in the first quarter, beats Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City North boys' basketball team scored 22 points in the first quarter for a nine-point lead over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Monday. Then the Stars closed out the game with a 25-point fourth quarter for a 78-62 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Stars, who are 2-7 on the season. C.B. Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-6.

Evan Helvig had a big game in the win as he hit three 3-pointers and was 8-of-10 from the free throw line as he finished with 29 points. Carter Pinney added 12 points and seven rebounds and Jake Beargeorn had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gavin Hauge dished out seven assists.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 73, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 48: The Knights outscored the Jays 24-7 in the third quarter.

Carter DeJong made six shots for a 19-point game. Tyrell Hulshof had 14 points and five rebounds.

Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 13 points, and he had seven of those from the free-throw line.

RIDGE VIEW 65, MANSON NW WEBSTER 38: Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 14 points. Cade Harriman scored 11, and Caleb Kistenmacher had 10.