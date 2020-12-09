PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West shuts down Sergeant Bluff-Luton in second half

OABCIG 74, MVAOCOU: OABCIG scored 23 points in the first quarter for an 18-point lead and cruised to a 74-20 victory on Tuesday over MVAOCOU.

OABCIG is 2-0 on the season and MVAOCOU falls to 2-3.

Cooper DeJean had 26 points, eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds and Beckett DeJean has 15 points and three assists. Ahren VanDusen and Griffin Diersen each had six rebounds and VanDusen had four steals. Preston Gill had four steals as well.

BOYDEN-HULL 75, WEST LYON 66: Boyden-Hull scored 23 points in the first quarter and held off West Lyon for a 75-66 victory on Tuesday.

Boyden-Hull is now 3-0 on the season and West Lyon falls to 0-2.

Tanner Te Slaa had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Comets and Marcus Kelderman had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kody Noble had 12 points and Drew Van Roekel had three steals.

SPIRIT LAKE 66, SPENCER 64: Spirit Lake came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to upset Class 3A No. 7 Spencer 66-64 on Tuesday.

Spirit Lake improves to 3-0 on the season, Spencer suffers its first loss at 4-1.