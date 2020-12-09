PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West shuts down Sergeant Bluff-Luton in second half

SERGEANT BLUFF — The West High School boys basketball team came away with a road win, 52-50, over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
The Warriors held a double-digit halftime lead, but thanks to an aggressive trap defense, the Wolverines were able to make the comeback.
West forced SB-L to make 18 turnovers. The Wolverines and the Le Mars Bulldogs have forced SB-L to 38 total turnovers in two games.
West’s Keavian Hayes scored a game-high 22 points. Hayes hit 10 of 11 free throws and he made six field goals.
Keeon Hutton scored 15 points.
The Warriors’ top-two scorers — Nick Muller and Brady Schaap — both scored 11 points. West held Jake Layman to six points.
BISHOP HEELAN 56, NORTH 51: The Crusaders had three players who scored in double figures on Tuesday.
Levi Meis led the Crusaders with 17 points. Meis made two 3-pointers while also going 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Aidan Kuehl made five shots en route to a 14-point game. Carter Kuehl had 13 points.
EAST 86, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 39: The Black Raiders jumped out to a 33-9 lead in the first 13 minutes of the game.
By the time halftime rolled around, East led 45-19 before its defense held the Yellowjackets to 20 second-half points.
DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 25 points. The Black Raiders junior made nine field goals, all inside the 3-point line.
Dom Drent made two 3s en route to an 18-point game. Cole Ritchie made three 3s — all in the second half — for a nine-point game.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 77, WEST MONONA 62: Elijah Claeys led the Eagles with 26 points, but he wasn’t the only one who scored in double figures on Tuesday.
Cameron Pierson had 19 points and Eric Brannon had 17 points.
The Spartans had two scorers in double figures: Owen Willison with 17 points and Kodiak Nelson with 15.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 66, HINTON 49: Remsen St. Mary's scored 21 points in the first quarter for a 10-point lead and went on to beat Hinton 66-49 on Tuesday.
Remsen St. Mary's is 2-0 on the season and Hinton falls to 2-2.
Alex Schroeder had 17 points for the Hawks and four assists and Jaxon Bunkers had 15 points and seven assists. Blaine Harpenau had 12 points, six assists and five steals.
For Hinton, Caleb Holmes had 16 po ints and Tate Linton had seven rebounds.
OABCIG 74, MVAOCOU: OABCIG scored 23 points in the first quarter for an 18-point lead and cruised to a 74-20 victory on Tuesday over MVAOCOU.
OABCIG is 2-0 on the season and MVAOCOU falls to 2-3.
Cooper DeJean had 26 points, eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds and Beckett DeJean has 15 points and three assists. Ahren VanDusen and Griffin Diersen each had six rebounds and VanDusen had four steals. Preston Gill had four steals as well.
BOYDEN-HULL 75, WEST LYON 66: Boyden-Hull scored 23 points in the first quarter and held off West Lyon for a 75-66 victory on Tuesday.
Boyden-Hull is now 3-0 on the season and West Lyon falls to 0-2.
Tanner Te Slaa had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Comets and Marcus Kelderman had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kody Noble had 12 points and Drew Van Roekel had three steals.
SPIRIT LAKE 66, SPENCER 64: Spirit Lake came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to upset Class 3A No. 7 Spencer 66-64 on Tuesday.
Spirit Lake improves to 3-0 on the season, Spencer suffers its first loss at 4-1.
Vance Katzfey led the Indians with 24 points and six rebounds and Creighton Morisch had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cael Amos had five rebounds and five assists off the bench and Riley Reynolds had four assists.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 71, LAWTON-BRONSON 52: The Wildcats went on a 27-9 run throughout the entirety of the third quarter to get the win on Tuesday in Lawton.
The Eagles led 31-27 at the half, but with about five minutes left in the third quarter, the Wildcats led 38-34.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 25 points. Kluender made 12 shots, all within the 3-point line.
Aidan O’Mara made six 3s en route to a 21-point game.
Connor Smith led Lawton-Bronson with 19 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 62, UNITY CHRISTIAN 54: The Jays shot 51 percent throughout the game, and they had three players who scored in double figures.
Carter DeRocher led the Jays with 24 points, as he was 9-for-15 from the floor. Keaton Logan had 14 points and Keaten Bonderson had 13.
Bo Byl led Unity with 13 points and seven rebounds. James Bouma scored 11 points, and he hit three 3-pointers.
STORM LAKE 60, EMMETSBURG 54: Storm Lake was held to five points in the third quarter as Emmetsburg took the lead but the Tornadoes bounced back, scoring 25 points to reclaim the lead and beat the E-Hawks 60-54 on Tuesday.
Storm Lake is now 3-0 on the season and Emmetsburg falls to 1-3.
Sam Slight led Storm Lake with 17 points and five rebounds and Austin Gaffney had 15 points and five rebounds. Sam Dvergsten had 13 points off the bench and Jamuo Gatwech had 10 points, three assists and three steals. Mark Eddie had six assists.
ALTA-AURELIA 66, SIOUX CENTRAL 50: The Warriors scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Alta-Aurelia’s defense also held Sioux Central to 11 points in the final eight minutes.
Tanner Randall led Alta-Aurelia with 25 points, and Trey Englemann with 16 points.
The Rebels had three players who scored in double figures. Trevor Demers scored a team-high 16 points. Jacob Hargens had 11 points and Carter Buckley scored 10.
Sioux Central was 17-for-45 from the floor on Tuesday.
OKOBOJI 66, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 56: The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 36 points. Will Hoffman contributed 13 on the night and Will Jensen nine.
The Pioneers kept adding to their lead throughout the second half, and by the start of the fourth quarter, the Pioneers led 46-39. Okoboji led by five points at the half.
NEWELL-FONDA 74, POCAHONTAS AREA 69: Newell-Fonda scored 23 points to pull away from Pocahontas Area but the Indians came back with a 29-point fourth quarter. The Mustangs held on, though, for the 74-69 victory on Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda improved to 2-1 on the season and Pocahontas Area fell to 1-2.
Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 21 points and Mason Sicks had 13 points and three assists off the bench. Trey Jungers had 11 points and Ryan Greenfield had 109 points and three assists. Garrett Meyer grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight points and Tanner Gerke had five steals, three blocks and three assists.
GLENWOOD 53, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 47: The Monarchs were able to get out to a 9-2 lead, but the Rams turned around the momentum quickly.
Glenwood outscored Denison-Schleswig 15-6 in the second quarter.
Braiden Heiden led the Monarchs with 23 points and seven rebounds. Heiden connected on six 3s and nine total shots.
Evan Turin had nine points, and he scored seven of those points from the free-throw line.
