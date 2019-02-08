PAULINA, Iowa -- South O'Brien came away with a 15-points win over Gehlen Catholic on Friday as South O'Brien won 68-53.
It was the fifth straight win for the Wolverines, which improved to 17-4 on the season. Gehlen Catholic fell to 13-8.
Jackson Louscher led all scorers in the game with 28 for the Wolverines. Caden Hale followed with 14 points and Alex Presthus added 11 points.
For Gehlen Catholic, Jacob Nemmer had 19 points and Caden Kniep scored 11 points.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42, HMS 41: Ethan Van Bemmel had a dozen points to lead Trinity Christian to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Hartley Friday.
Ivan Abonce had a game-high 16 points for the Hawks (9-12). Trinity Christian improved to 11-10. The two teams will face off in the first round of in a Class 1A tournament opener at George Thursday.
LE MARS 68, VERMILLON 61: Alex Irwin had 30 points to lead the Bulldogs to a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played in Le Mars Friday.
Aisea Toki also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds while Alec Dreckman added 13 points for Le Mars (11-9).
Connor Saunders had 13 points while Max Meyer, Dillon Gestring and Jakob Dobney also added a dozen points each for the Tanagers (9-7).
Late Thursday
PENDER 58, WYNOT 45: Wynot had a five-point lead after the first quarter but were outscored 29-8 in the second as Pender went on to win 58-45.
Nathan Wieseler hit three 3-pointers and led Wynot with 15 points. Trystan Heimes added 10 points for Wynot and Landon Wieseler had three assists, six rebounds and three steals.