PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux falls to 0-6, Gehlen Catholic beats Remsen St. Mary's

FREMONT, Neb. -- South Sioux stuck with Hartington Cedar Catholic in all four quarters but couldn't outscore HCC in any quarter. After trailing by three going into the second quarter, the Cardinals trailed by eight at halftime. South Sioux couldn't get out of that hole as Hartington Cedar Catholic went on to win 66-55 on Tuesday at a classic in Fremont.
South Sioux falls to 0-6 on the season. Hartington Cedar Catholic improves to 2-1.
Connor Slaughter led the Cardinals with 16 points as he hit four 3-pointers and Kaine Young scored 10 points. KeySean Taylor had seven rebounds and Carsten Calvillo had five rebounds. Young added four assists.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 70, BLOOMFIELD 36: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge had a 10-point lead by halftime and then scored 40 points in the second half to pull away for a 70-36 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday.
LCC improves to 6-1 on the season and Bloomfield falls to 3-4.
Cael Hartung and Austin Hall each scored 18 points for the Bears. Hartung added seven rebounds and Evan Haisch also had seven boards and three assists. Deagan Puppe added four steals and Evan Schmitt had three steals.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 62, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 46: In a battle of two top-10 teams, Class 1A No. 7 Gehlen Catholic beat 1A No. 6 Remsen St. Mary's 62-46 on Tuesday.
Gehlen Catholic got out to a quick start with 20 points in the first quarter for a nine-point lead, which grew to 12 points at halftime. RSM held the Jays to 11 points in the third quarter but Gehlen Catholic came back with 18 in the fourth for a 62-46 victory.
The Jays bounced back from a loss to Unity Christian and are now 8-1 on the season. It is the first loss of the season for Remsen St. Mary's, which falls to 5-1. The Jays snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Hawks with the win.
Carter DeRocher had a big game for the Jays as he knocked down seven 3-pointers as he finished with 30 points. Keaton Bonderson had 12 points and seven assists. Keaton Logan and Zach Kraft each had six rebounds.
RIDGE VIEW 45, RIVER VALLEY 40: Ridge View fell behind early with only a seven-point first quarter but the Raptors took a one-point lead into halftime by holding River Valley to eight points in the second.
River Valley held Ridge View to six points in the third to take a one-point lead but Ridge View scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to pull past the Wolverines for a 45-40 victory on Tuesday.
It is the fourth-straight win for Ridge View, which is now 7-1. River Valley falls to 1-3.
PONCA 50, BATTLE CREEK 43: Ponca fell behind early with only 10 points in the first quarter but held Battle Creek to 14 points combined in the second and third quarters to go up by four. The Indians went on to win 50-43 on Tuesday.
Ponca improves to 5-2 on the season. Battle Creek falls to 3-4. Ponca held Battle Creek to 36.2 percent shooting.
Taylor Korth just missed a double-double for Ponca with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Bryar Bennett added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.
VERMILLION 64, TRI-VALLEY 34: Vermillion had 20 points by the end of the first quarter for a 15-points lead as the Tanagers cruised to a 64-34 victory over Tri-Valley on Tuesday.
Vermillion stays undefeated to start the season with a 3-0 record. Tri-Valley falls to 2-3.
Jakob Dobney led the Tanagers with 21 points and Cael Mockler added 10 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 54, H-M-S 46: After both teams combined for 17 points in the first quarter, South O'Brien held Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to nine points in the second quarter to grab the lead. The Wolverines held on and beat the Hawks 54-46 on Tuesday.
South O'Brien improved to 4-4 on the season and have won 14 straight against the Hawks, who fall to 3-4.
Josh Johannsen led the Wolverines with a game-high 23 points and Jarome Jackson scored 13.
For H-M-S, Lance Berends had 17 points.
SIOUX CENTER 60, SHELDON 48: With Sheldon up by five going into the fourth quarter, Sioux Center scored 26 points in the final period as the Warriors beat Sheldon 60-48 on Tuesday.
Sioux Center snaps a four-game losing streak and improves to 2-5 on the season. It is the fourth-straight loss for Sheldon, which falls to 2-6.
Kylar Fritz had a big game for the Warriors as he hit five 3-pointers to finish with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Miles Schuiteman added 11 points and Cael Van Beek had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Christian Vietor had five rebounds and Matthew Bomgaars had four assists.
WEST LYON 49, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 41: The game was tied going into the fourth quarter when West Lyon scored 21 points and beat MOC-Floyd Valley 49-41 on Tuesday.
It is the fourth-straight win for West Lyon, which is now 4-2 on the season. The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak to MOC-Floyd Valley, which falls to 4-4.
Javon Meyer had a double-double for the Wildcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Hoogeveen added 10 points and three assists and Jaxon Meyer had six rebounds. Cade Warner had seven rebounds, four offensive, and three assists.
WAKEFIELD 60, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 28: Wakefield had a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to the 60-28 victory.
Wakefield improves to 6-1 overall and H-N falls to 1-6.
Jake Peitz had 11 points in the loss and Kobe Heitman added 10. Bennet Sievers had five rebounds and Dylan Dendinger and Turner Dendinger each had three steals.
HARRISBURG 61, LE MARS 55: Harrisburg was tested by Le Mars on Tuesday but Harrisburg stayed undefeated with a 61-55 victory on Tuesday.
Le Mars falls to 4-3 and Harrisburg is now 4-0.
Spencer Mackey had 23 points in the loss for Le Mars and Brady Williams added 12.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 68, MVAOCOU 38: South Central Calhoun won its sixth straight game with a 68-38 win over MVAOCOU on Tuesday.
SCC is now 7-1. MVAOCOU falls to 2-5 and has now dropped four straight games. It's the fourth-straight win in the series for SCC.
Dawson Gress led the Rams with 17 points in the loss.
SIOUX VALLEY 67, BERESFORD 38: Beresford stuck with Sioux Valley in the first half but was outscored 37-11 in the second in a 67-38 loss on Tuesday.
Beresford falls to 0-4 on the season. Sioux Valley is 4-0.
Ashton Tjaden had 14 points and six rebounds in the loss and Tate Van Otterloo had 12 points.