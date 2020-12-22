PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux falls to 0-6, Gehlen Catholic beats Remsen St. Mary's

Gehlen Catholic got out to a quick start with 20 points in the first quarter for a nine-point lead, which grew to 12 points at halftime. RSM held the Jays to 11 points in the third quarter but Gehlen Catholic came back with 18 in the fourth for a 62-46 victory.

The Jays bounced back from a loss to Unity Christian and are now 8-1 on the season. It is the first loss of the season for Remsen St. Mary's, which falls to 5-1. The Jays snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Hawks with the win.

Carter DeRocher had a big game for the Jays as he knocked down seven 3-pointers as he finished with 30 points. Keaton Bonderson had 12 points and seven assists. Keaton Logan and Zach Kraft each had six rebounds.

RIDGE VIEW 45, RIVER VALLEY 40: Ridge View fell behind early with only a seven-point first quarter but the Raptors took a one-point lead into halftime by holding River Valley to eight points in the second.

River Valley held Ridge View to six points in the third to take a one-point lead but Ridge View scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to pull past the Wolverines for a 45-40 victory on Tuesday.

It is the fourth-straight win for Ridge View, which is now 7-1. River Valley falls to 1-3.