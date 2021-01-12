PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Storm Lake snaps Ridge View's winning streak

For South O'Brien, Jarome Jackson had 14 points and five rebounds and Josh Johannsen had 10 points.

HINTON 60, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41: Hinton had a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and held off Kingsley-Pierson for a 60-41 win on Monday.

Hinton snapped a three-game losing streak and improves to 5-6 overall. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-7.

Tate Linton had a double-double in the win with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb Holmes had 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. Landon Lovrien grabbed six rebounds and had three blocks and Desmond Riley had five rebounds.

For K-P, Jackson Howe had 14 points.

SIOUX CENTRAL 63, GTRA 44: Sioux Central had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 63-44 victory on Monday over GTRA.

Sioux Central improves to 6-4 overall. GTRA falls to 4-7. The Rebels have won five straight over the Titans.

Jacob Hargens led the Rebels as he was just short of a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Carter Boettcher had a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Connor Christian had four assists.