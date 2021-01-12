PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Storm Lake snaps Ridge View's winning streak

SCHALLER, Iowa -- Storm Lake held Ridge View to two first quarter points and held off Ridge View the rest of the way for a 57-49 victory on Monday.
Storm lake improves to 6-3. Ridge View falls to 8-2 as its five-game winning streak was snapped. The Tornadoes have won six straight against the Raptors.
Sam Slight led the Tornadoes with 22 points and seven rebounds and Mark Eddie had 11 points. Austin Gaffney grabbed 11 rebounds and Jamuo Gatwech had four assists and four steals and Sam Dvergsten had four assists.
SPIRIT LAKE 59, NEWELL-FONDA 57: Spirit Lake avoided the upset, holding off Newell-Fonda for a 59-57 victory on Monday.
Spirit Lake stays undefeated at 11-0. Newell-Fonda falls to 6-3 and had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 21 points in the loss and Tanner Gerke had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Trey Jungers had 10 points and five rebounds.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, SOUTH O'BRIEN 35: Remsen St. Mary's held South O'Brien to nine points in the first half for an 18-point lead as the Hawks went on to win 51-35 on Monday.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 10-1 and has now won five-straight games. South O'Brien falls to 6-5 and had a three-game winning streak snapped.
For South O'Brien, Jarome Jackson had 14 points and five rebounds and Josh Johannsen had 10 points.
HINTON 60, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41: Hinton had a 14-4 lead after the first quarter and held off Kingsley-Pierson for a 60-41 win on Monday.
Hinton snapped a three-game losing streak and improves to 5-6 overall. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-7.
Tate Linton had a double-double in the win with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb Holmes had 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. Landon Lovrien grabbed six rebounds and had three blocks and Desmond Riley had five rebounds.
For K-P, Jackson Howe had 14 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 63, GTRA 44: Sioux Central had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 63-44 victory on Monday over GTRA.
Sioux Central improves to 6-4 overall. GTRA falls to 4-7. The Rebels have won five straight over the Titans.
Jacob Hargens led the Rebels as he was just short of a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Carter Boettcher had a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Connor Christian had four assists.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 65, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 47: Sibley-Ocheyedan outscored Harris-Lake Park 19-8 in the second quarter for a double-digit lead as the Generals went on to win 65-47 on Monday.
Sibley-Ocheyedan improves to 6-5. Harris-Lake Park falls to 3-7.
Carter Brouwer led the Generals with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Jonny Santana added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists and Dougie Noonkester had 12 points. Keagan Van Westen had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Logan Bruxvoort had six rebounds.
For H-LP, Bubba Sohn had 18 points and three assists and Jaxson Heiken had five rebounds. Tyce Gunderson had four assists.
SHELDON 61, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 50: Sheldon has now won back-to-back games after beating H-M-S 61-50 on Monday.
Sheldon is now 4-8 on the season. H-M-S falls to 5-5.
Kaleb Ackerman led the Orabs with 16 points and five assists and Blake Radke had 14 points off the bench. Tye Sudbeck had 12 points and five rebounds and Shane Brouwer had 11 points.