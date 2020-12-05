PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Christian tops Siouxland Christian

Anthony Newquist led the Rams, who are now 2-1 on the season, with 15 points. Brady Seuntjens followed with 12 points and Jamison Thies added 11 points.

For West Monona, Kodiak Nelson had 17 points and Owen Collison had 14.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 75, OKOBOJI 74: MOC-Floyd Valley put together a 26-point first quarter for a 10-point lead. Okoboji cut the lead to four points by halftime but the Dutchmen held onto the lead, eventually holding off the Pioneers for a 75-74 victory on Friday.

MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 2-1 and Okoboji is now 1-1 on the season.

Ayden Klein had a monster game for the Dutchmen as he poured in 43 points, more than half of MOC-Floyd Valley's points.

Lucas Lorenzen had a big game of his own in the loss as he had 33 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Will Jensen had 14 points, Jaden Heller had 11 points and Will Hoffman added 10.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 71, CHEROKEE 61: Unity Christian built a seven-point lead in the first quarter. Cherokee stayed with the Knights in the next two quarters but a 24-point fourth sealed the 71-61 win for Unity Christian.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.