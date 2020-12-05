PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Christian tops Siouxland Christian

SIOUX CITY — The Trinity Christian High School boys basketball scored 17 fourth-quarter points on Saturday to defeat Siouxland Christian 58-57 at Siouxland Christian.
Carson Zandstra led the Tigers with 22 points. Tony Kooiker scored 15 and Brandon Kooima had 13.
Dalton Dubois led Siouxland Christian with 21 points while Cameron Pierson had 19.
SHELDON 41, SOUTH O'BRIEN 35: The Orabs held the Wolverines to four first-quarter points in a defensive battle on Saturday. It's the Orabs' first win of the season.
Sheldon has won four out of the last five meetings against the Wolverines.
South O'Brien is 1-2 on the early season.
LATE FRIDAY
WEST 72, COUNCIL BLUFFS THOMAS JEFFERSON 42: West put together a big second quarter to pull away and Kee'on Hutton just missed a triple-double as the Wolverines won their season-opener 72-42 over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
Hutton missed a triple-double by two assists. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Keavian Hayes led the Wolverines with 19 points and he grabbed six rebounds. Keenan Hegna had 12 points and five rebounds and Lamarion Mothershead had 10 points. Dominic Frye added nine points.
West had a 13-5 lead after the first quarter. In the second, the Wolverines scored 25 points to build a 24-point lead as they never looked back.
West travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 66, WESTWOOD 53: Westwood had a two-point lead at halftime when Siouxland Christian put together a dominant third quarter, scoring 20 points and holding the Rebels to seven to take the lead.
The Eagles then had a 22-point fourth quarter to pick up a 66-53 victory in their season-opener on Friday.
Westwood is now 0-2 on the season.
Cameron Pierson led four double-digit scorers for the Eagles as he had 18 points and Eric Brannon had 17. Dalton DuBois had 13 points and Elijah Claeys had 11.
For Westwood, Ethan Wiggs had 16 points in the loss, Andrew Johnson had 15 and Blaine Dietschy had 14.
OABCIG 70, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 18: OABCIG scored 21 points in its opening quarter of the season as the Falcons cruised to a 70-18 victory on Friday.
Kingsley-Pierson, which was held to two points in the first quarter, falls to 1-1 on the season.
Cooper DeJean led three Falcons in double-figures as he had 18 points. Beckett DeJean followed with 17 points and Preston Gill had 11. Easton Harms added nine points.
For K-P, Jackson Howe had nine points.
RIDGE VIEW 72, LAWTON-BRONSON 38: Ridge View improved to 2-0 on the season as they picked up their second straight 20-plus point victory as the Raptors beat Lawton-Bronson 72-38 on Friday. The Eagles are now 0-2 on the season.
The Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak to the Eagles.
Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 22 points and Caleb Kistenmacher followed with 18 points. Beau Blackmore added 11 points.
For Lawton-Bronson, Isaac Stadsvold had 11 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, AKRON-WESTFIELD 15: South O'Brien didn't allow a point in the first quarter for a 19-point lead as the Wolverines picked up their first win of the season with a 49-15 victory over Akron-Westfield on Friday.
South O'Brien is now 1-1 on the season. Akron-Westfield falls to 1-2.
Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with 17 points, Josh Johannsen followed with 15 points and Jarome Jackson had 11.
Wallin had a double-double since he had 15 rebounds. Johannsen and Jackson each had seven rebounds and Dain Moermond had six rebounds. Hudson Oolman had four assists and Jacob VanLith and Johannsen each had three steals.
MVAOCOU 58, WEST MONONA 48: Coming into Friday's game, MVAOCOU had won 10 of the last 11 games against West Monona. The Rams added to that with a 58-48 win over the Spartans.
Anthony Newquist led the Rams, who are now 2-1 on the season, with 15 points. Brady Seuntjens followed with 12 points and Jamison Thies added 11 points.
For West Monona, Kodiak Nelson had 17 points and Owen Collison had 14.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 75, OKOBOJI 74: MOC-Floyd Valley put together a 26-point first quarter for a 10-point lead. Okoboji cut the lead to four points by halftime but the Dutchmen held onto the lead, eventually holding off the Pioneers for a 75-74 victory on Friday.
MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 2-1 and Okoboji is now 1-1 on the season.
Ayden Klein had a monster game for the Dutchmen as he poured in 43 points, more than half of MOC-Floyd Valley's points.
Lucas Lorenzen had a big game of his own in the loss as he had 33 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Will Jensen had 14 points, Jaden Heller had 11 points and Will Hoffman added 10.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 71, CHEROKEE 61: Unity Christian built a seven-point lead in the first quarter. Cherokee stayed with the Knights in the next two quarters but a 24-point fourth sealed the 71-61 win for Unity Christian.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
Bo Byl had a big game for Unity with a double-double as he had 27 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Franken had 16 points and five rebounds and Clayton Bosma had 10 points and six steals. Tanner Schouten had five rebounds and Jacob Van Donge had four assists. Unity shot 49 percent in the win.
Cherokee's Brayden Farver knocked down three 3-pointers as he had 22 points. Jacob Hodgdon added 13 points and Will Lugar had 10 points and seven rebounds. Colten Woltman had four assists and Joe Benson had three steals.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 79, WEST SIOUX 27: Western Christian picked up another double-digit victory to open the season as the Wolfpack dominated West Sioux 79-27 on Friday.
Western Christian is now 2-0 on the season and West Sioux is 1-1.
Ashtin Van't Hul led the Wolfpack with 15 points and Ty Van Essen had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Kyson Van Vugt added nine points and seven rebounds and Dylan Petitt had three steals.
For West Sioux, Mason Coppock and Jordan Rehder each had eight points.
OSMOND 68, RANDOLPH 28: Osmond won its season-opener, taking down Randolph 68-28 on Friday.
Graysen Schultze led Osmond with 32 points and Ryan Schmit had 14 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 79, SIOUX CENTRAL 46: The game was tied at 13 after the first quarter but Newell-Fonda started to pull away in the second quarter, doubling-up Sioux Central 20-10. The Mustangs kept adding to the lead and went on to beat Sioux Central 79-46 on Friday.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
Carter Sievers led the Mustangs with 21 points. Trey Jungers followed with 14 points and Tanner Gerke and Jaron Vanderhoff each scored 12 points.
For the Rebels, Carter Boettcher and Jacob Hargens each scored 11 points.
CARROLL KUEMPER 57, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 54: After falling behind by 11 points, Denison-Schleswig put together a 20-point third quarter to get back in it. Kuemper Catholic held on, though, for a 57-54 victory on Friday.
Denison-Schleswig is now 2-2 and Kuemper Catholic is 1-1.
Braiden Heiden had a double-double in the loss with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He hit four 3-points. Evan Turin and Hunter Emery each had 10 points. Emery added six rebounds and Turin had five rebounds and four assists.
