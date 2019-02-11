ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Unity Christian had a four-point lead after the first quarter and then pulled away from West Lyon in the third with 24 points. Unity went on to win 72-59 on Monday in a Class 2A district game.
Unity improves to 15-7 with the win and plays at Sioux Center on Thursday. West Lyon ends the season 5-15.
Austin Van Donge led Unity with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Ethan Klompien had 12 points and Micah Goslinga added 10 points.
Jalyn Gramstad led West Lyon with 22 points.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 79, OKOBOJI 62: Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 25 points in the first quarter to grab a 12-point lead on Okoboji. By halftime, the Generals lead was up to 21 and Sibley-Ocheyedan advanced to the next round of the Class 2A district tournament with a 79-62 victory in Orange City on Monday.
Sibley-Ocheyedan improves to 10-12 and plays at Boyden-Hull on Thursday. Okoboji ends the season with an 8-14 record.
Grant Brouwer led Sibley-Ocheyedan with 17 points and Lane Tangeman scored 16 points. Caleb Meyer added 15 points.
For Okoboji, Cris Halbur scored 19 points and Lucas Lorenzen had 18 points. Kyle Martin added 12 points.