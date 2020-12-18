PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Walthill wins high-scoring game with Siouxland Christian

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Christian had the high-scorer in the game but Walthill had two players finish with 20 or more points as Walthill picked up an 81-74 win on Thursday.

Walthill improves to 3-1 with the win. Siouxland Christian falls to 4-2 on the season as its three-game win streak was snapped.

Kaden Sheriden had 22 points to lead Walthill and Jalen Merrick followed with 20 points. Tryese Lovejoy added 13 points.

For Siouxland Christian, Dalton DuBois had a game-high 31 points and Cameron Pierson had 16 points.

PARKER 77, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 70: Elk Point-Jefferson dug itself an 11-point halftime hole and couldn't get out of it in a 77-70 loss to Parker on Thursday.

Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 0-3 on the season as Parker shot 61.4 percent (27-of-44) in the game. The Huskies also had 21 turnovers.

Tyler Goehring had 19 points in the loss and Nathan Buenger had 14 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Nearman and Riley Schmitz each had 12 points as Schmitz added six rebounds and Nearman had three assists. Will Geary had three assists and three steals.

FLANDREAU 46, BERESFORD 44: Beresford fell to 0-3 in a tight 46-44 loss to Flandreau on Thursday.

Isaiah Richard had 11 points and three steals in the loss and Spencer Nelson had 10 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0