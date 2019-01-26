MADISON, S.D. -- Webster built a 10-point lead on Elk Point-Jefferson going into halftime but the Huskies continued to cut into the lead and forced overtime with Webster.
The game went to double-overtime and Webster pulled out a 93-90 win against Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday at the Dak XII vs. NEC Clash.
Adam Grashoff scored a game-high 30 points in the loss for the Huskies and grabbed nine rebounds. Tyler Goehrig followed with 28 points and Will Geary added 11 points.
For Webster, Matthew Block had 24 points and five rebounds and Kaleb Mary had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Holland had 12 points and Patrick Vansipe had 10 points. Jhett Prins had eight points and eight rebounds.
WEST SIOUX 84, MMCRU 47: West Sioux scored 32 points in the first quarter for a 19-point lead. The Falcons continued to pull away and beat MMCRU 84-47 on Friday.
West Sioux remained undefeated, improving to 17-0 on the season. MMCRU falls to 3-14 on the season.
Hunter Dekkers scored 23 points for West Sioux and had seven rebounds and six assists. Chase Ranschau had 15 points and five steals and Baxter Walsh had 14 points and five assists.
Chase Koopmans had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kade Lynott had nine points, six rebounds and five assists. Conner Coopmans added eight points and seven rebounds.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 42, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 36: South O'Brien and Gehlen Catholic were tied at 20 at halftime and the Wolverines held a slight two-point lead for much of the fourth quarter. Then Layn Case hit two free throws to put South O'Brien up by four points with 25 seconds left.
The Wolverines got a stop and Jackson Louscher scored at the buzzer to seal South O'Brien's 42-36 War Eagle Conference win over Gehlen Catholic on Friday in Le Mars.
Louscher scored a game-high 25 points for South O'Brien, which improved to 13-4 on the season.
Gehlen Catholic fell to 11-5 on the season and its the second straight loss for the Jays. Caden Kneip scored 13 points in the loss.
OKOBOJI 73, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 60: Sibley-Ocheyedan jumped out to a 13-3 lead but Okoboji battled right back and went up 19-16 before the end of the first quarter. The Generals had a two-point lead at halftime but Okoboji took a 54-46 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers pulled away and claimed a 73-60 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan on Friday.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Okoboji, which improved to 5-11 overall.
Jamison Helmers led Okoboji with a game-high 25 points. Tyler Adams had 15 points and Lucas Lorenzen had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Lane Tangeman hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points and three assists. Rylan Marco had 15 points and Beau Jenness had 11 points. Caleb Mayer had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. Carter Brouwer had five points and four assists.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 67, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 39: Western Christian scored 25 points in the first quarter for a 15-points lead and continued to pull away for a 67-39 win over Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday.
Western Christian improved to 10-4 on the season. It was the third straight loss for the Midgets, who fell to 4-15 on the season.
Dawson Feenstra hit six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for the Wolfpack. Carter Broek had nine points and four assists and Zach Van Essen had seven points and seven rebounds. Justin Bleeker had seven points and three steals.
Will Larson had 13 points for the Midgets and Izaak Sander had five points and three steals.
TRI-VALLEY 69, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 63: Elk Point-Jefferson trailed Tri-Valley by 12 points going into the fourth quarter but the Huskies scored 23 points in the final frame to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Tri-Valley took control of the game again in overtime and beat Elk Point-Jefferson 69-63 on Friday.
Tyler Goehring led the Huskies with 21 points, Riley Schmitzs had 15 points and Adam Grashoff added 13 points.
Tri-Valley's Will Kulzer scored a game-high 30 points, Gabe Krump had 17 points and Riley Haynes added 11 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66, ST. ALBERT 54: Denison-Schleswig outscored St. Albert 17-4 in the first quarter and went on to beat St. Albert 66-54 on Friday.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Goanar Biliew had 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Monarchs. Dawson Dorhout hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Charlie Wiebers added 15 points and Damien Magnuson had four assists.
HINTON 57, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 47: Hinton picked up its seventh win as the Blackhawks defeated Harris-Lake Park 57-47 on Friday.
Hinton improved to 7-11 overall. Harris-Lake Park lost its fifth straight game and fell to 5-13 on the season.
Turner Schmitt had 12 points and seven rebounds for Hinton and Caleb Holmes had 10 points and five rebounds. Aiden Brock had six points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Justin Kirwan had six steals.
Isaac Ihnen scored a game-high 16 points and Bubba Sohn had 13 points.