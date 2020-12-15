PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West, Dakota Valley, Siouxland Christian get wins

WEST 62, HEELAN 54: West was 13-of-16 at the free throw line and held off Heelan for a 62-54 victory on Tuesday.

West bounced back from a loss to East on Friday to pick up the win and improve to 3-1. It is the sixth straight win over Heelan for the Wolverines. Heelan falls to 1-4.

Carter Kuehl led Heelan with 14 points and Beau Chamberlen had 13 points and six rebounds. Levi Meis and Nick Miller each had 11 points and Miller added five rebounds.

DAKOTA VALLEY 66, BERESFORD 35: Dakota Valley had a five-point lead at halftime and then held Beresford to eight points in the second half to claim a 66-35 victory on Tuesday.

Dakota Valley improves to 2-0 on the season

Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and five steals. Isaac Bruns had 17 points and eight rebounds and Alex Zephier had four assists. Randy Rosenquist had three steals.

Beresford's Tate VanOtterloo had nine points.

C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 46, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 39: Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter against Class 4A No. 3-ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.