PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West opens season by beating Thomas Jefferson

Lucas Lorenzen had a big game of his own in the loss as he had 33 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Will Jensen had 14 points, Jaden Heller had 11 points and Will Hoffman added 10.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 71, CHEROKEE 61: Unity Christian built a seven-point lead in the first quarter. Cherokee stayed with the Knights in the next two quarters but a 24-point fourth sealed the 71-61 win for Unity Christian.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.

Bo Byl had a big game for Unity with a double-double as he had 27 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Franken had 16 points and five rebounds and Clayton Bosma had 10 points and six steals. Tanner Schouten had five rebounds and Jacob Van Donge had four assists. Unity shot 49 percent in the win.

Cherokee's Brayden Farver knocked down three 3-pointers as he had 22 points. Jacob Hodgdon added 13 points and Will Lugar had 10 points and seven rebounds. Colten Woltman had four assists and Joe Benson had three steals.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 79, WEST SIOUX 27: Western Christian picked up another double-digit victory to open the season as the Wolfpack dominated West Sioux 79-27 on Friday.

Western Christian is now 2-0 on the season and West Sioux is 1-1.