SLOAN, Iowa -- Westwood had three players score in double-figures as the Rebels cruised to a Class 1A first round district win, 78-26, over Whiting.
Westwood snapped a 15-game losing streak with the win and improves to 4-18 on the season. The 78 points are the most the Rebels have scored this season. Westwood travels to Remsen St. Mary's on Thursday.
Sam Miller led the Rebels with 17 points and Ben Brekke hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Blaine Dietschy added 10 points.
Whiting finished the season with an 0-21 record. Casey Sprock and Noah Hutt each scored nine points.
WEST HARRISON 64, WEST MONONA 62: West Monona saw its season come to an end with a 64-62 loss to West Harrison in a Class 1A District game on Monday in Mondamin.
West Monona trailed by six points going into the fourth quarter and scored 17 points but the Spartans fell just short. West Monona ends the season with a 5-18 record.
Calvin Coffman led west Monona with 22 points and Dylan Collison hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Logan Feige added 11 points.
West Harrison improves to 9-13 with the win. Ty Houston hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Tyler Melby added 16 points and Nick Rife hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
MADISON 61, VERMILLION 55: Madison grabbed an early four-point lead and held off Vermillion for a 61-55 win on Monday in Madison.
For Vermillion, Max Mayer had 20 points and six rebounds and Sam Ward hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Dillon Gestring had nine points and nine rebounds. Vermillion only shot 32.8 percent (21-of-64) in the loss.
For Madison, Tyler Tappe had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Cody Brown had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Doyle Brown had 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Nic Comes added 11 points.