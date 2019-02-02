MILFORD, Iowa | Fifth-ranked (Class 1A) George-Little Rock hiked its season record to 17-2, picking up its fourth straight win, 75-54 over Okoboji during Siouxland Conference action Saturday night.
During the make-up of a game postponed from last Tuesday because of severe cold weather conditions, Okoboji stayed with the Mustangs in the first half, trailing by just three points after the first quarter and eight points at halftime. The Mustangs still only had a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter when they broke the game wide open, outscoring Okoboji 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Terhark led George-Little Rock with 19 points and Landon Jumbeck followed with 18 points.
For Okoboji (5-13), Jamison Helmers had 16 points and Lucas Lorenzen 15 points. Cris Halbur chipped in 10 points.
EAST SAC COUNTY 66, MANSON-NORTHWEST WEBSTER 40: Brandyn Clair scored 18 points while leading East Sac County to Saturday's Twin Lakes Conference triumph at Sac City.
Camden Schroeder provided 15 points, six assists and five rebounds for East Sac (14-5, 8-2 Twin Lakes). Connor Crabb added 12 points while Griffin O'Neill contributed nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Kaden Hanson led Manson-Northwest Webster with 14 points.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 83, PONCA 65: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 36 points in the second quarter to take the lead and gain separation from Ponca in the game. The Bears went on to win the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament title with an 83-65 in on Saturday.
For Ponca, Carter Kingsbury scored his 1,000th point in the game. Kingsbury scored 21 points. Jayde Reid had 12 points and Evan Anderson had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.