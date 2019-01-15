SERGEANT BLUFF - Sergeant Bluff-Luton used a big defensive team effort and a double-double by Daniel Wright to down Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 59-35 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening.
Wright had a game-high 19 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Warriors, now 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the MRAC. Sam DeMoss also had 15 points, Jake Layman 11 and Deric Fitzgerald 10 for SB-L, which lead 10-1 after one quarter and 23-9 at the half.
Hunter Hendrix had nine points to lead the Lynx (8-4 overall and 3-4 MRAC) who were held to a season low in points. The Warriors host Council Bluffs Lewis Central Friday.