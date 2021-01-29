PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses on the road against Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team tried to mount a late comeback against Council Bluffs Lincoln on Friday, but the Lynx held on to win 57-53.
The Warriors led 24-20 at the half, but Lynx forward Christian Tidiane scored 12 of his 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Jake Layman led SB-L with 17 points. Majok Majouk scored 11 points and nine rebounds.
DAKOTA VALLEY 78, CEDAR CATHOLIC 52: Paul Bruns led a quartet of Panthers to score in double figures with 19 points in a boys basketball win Friday in Hartington, Neb.
Isaac Bruns also added 16 points, Chayce Montagne 13 points and Alex Zephier 11 points for Dakota Valley (11-1).
The Panthers bounced back from a double-digit loss to Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday night.
LE MARS 58, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 31: The Bulldogs led by 12 points at the half on Friday, and they just built on that lead in the final 16 minutes.
Spencer Mackey led Le Mars with 16 points while Caleb Dreckman scored 13.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 77, CHEROKEE 58: The Wolfpack scored 49 points in the second half to pull away for the road win on Friday.
Wyatt Gulker made four 3-pointers en route to a 27-point game. In all, Gulker made 11 shots.
Ty Van Essen made three 3s, and he had 20 points.
The Wolfpack shot 44 percent from the floor.
Wil Lugar and Brayden Farver both led the Braves with 15 points. Levi Pingel scored 13 points.
Western Christian held Cherokee to 4-for-15 from 3-point range.
CENTRAL LYON 86, OKOBOJI 69: Zach Lutmer scored 24 points and Mason Gerleman added 23 to lead the Lions to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Rock Rapids Friday.
Jace Schrick also had 17 points and Cooper Spiess 13 for Central Lyon (10-6).
Jaden Heller had 22 points, Will Hoffman 15 and Kaled Peschog 13 to lead the Pioneers (7-10).