PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses on the road against Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team tried to mount a late comeback against Council Bluffs Lincoln on Friday, but the Lynx held on to win 57-53.

The Warriors led 24-20 at the half, but Lynx forward Christian Tidiane scored 12 of his 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Jake Layman led SB-L with 17 points. Majok Majouk scored 11 points and nine rebounds.

DAKOTA VALLEY 78, CEDAR CATHOLIC 52: Paul Bruns led a quartet of Panthers to score in double figures with 19 points in a boys basketball win Friday in Hartington, Neb.

Isaac Bruns also added 16 points, Chayce Montagne 13 points and Alex Zephier 11 points for Dakota Valley (11-1).

The Panthers bounced back from a double-digit loss to Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday night.

LE MARS 58, COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 31: The Bulldogs led by 12 points at the half on Friday, and they just built on that lead in the final 16 minutes.

Spencer Mackey led Le Mars with 16 points while Caleb Dreckman scored 13.