SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Sergeant Bluff-Luton had five players score in double digits and bested Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 77-48 in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Conner Groves and Jake Layman had a dozen points apiece to lead SB-L (8-4 overall and 4-3 MRAC). Sam DeMoss and Daniel Wright also chipped in 11 points and Austin Freiberg had 10 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Warriors.
The Yellow Jackets (1-9 overall and 0-6 MRAC) got 11 points from Quran Owens. SB-L, which plays all three Council Bluffs public schools in succession at home, takes on the Lincoln Lynx on Tuesday and Lewis Central Friday in the coming week.