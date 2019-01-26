EAST SAC COUNTY 54, GTRA 39: The game got off to a slow start for both teams but East Sac County started to find its rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring GTRA 17-10 to go up 36-26. The Raiders continued to roll in the fourth quarter and beat GTRA 54-39.
East Sac County improves to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the Twin Rivers Conference. GTRA fell to 7-8 on the season.
Cam Schroeder hit three three-pointers and finished with 19 points and five rebounds for the Raiders. Brandyn Clair had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ryan Bellcock had 10 points and three rebounds and Griffin O'Neill had four points, eight rebounds and four assists.
For GTRA, Tyson Kruse had 17 points and Kaden Norris scored 11 points.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 68, SIOUX CENTRAL 62: Sioux Central lost only its second game of the season as South Central Calhoun defeated the Rebels 68-62 on Saturday.
Sioux Central fell to 15-2 with the loss and South Central Calhoun improved to 15-1. It is the first Twin Lakes Conference loss for Sioux Central as SCC moves into first place in the conference.
Hunter Decker scored 25 points for Sioux Central and Jake Hanson added 10 points.
SCC got 21 points out of Zane Neubaum and Matt Clark had 19 points. Brennan Holder scored 13 points and Jared Birks scored 10 points.