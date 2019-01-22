SOUTH O'BRIEN 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 34: South O'Brien bounced back from a close loss to Boyden-Hull with a 26-point victory over Trinity Christian as the Wolverines won 60-34 on Tuesday.
South O'Brien improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the War Eagle Conference.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien with 20 points and seven assists. Zeke Lundquist added 12 points and Caden Hale hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Trinity Christian fell to 7-8 overall. Shane Kooima led the Tigers with 15 points and Tony Kooiker scored 14 points.