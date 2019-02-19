SOUTH O'BRIEN 60, CENTRAL LYON 29: South O'Brien only had seven turnovers and cruised to a Class 1A district semifinal win in George, 60-29, over Central Lyon on Tuesday.
South O'Brien improved to 19-4 with the win and plays against George-Little Rock on Thursday in Sioux Center. Central Lyon ended the season with a 5-19 record.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien with 13 points and four assists and Caden Hale hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Case Moermond added 11 points and Zeke Lundquist had 10 points and seven rebounds. Layn Case had four steals.
Central Lyon didn't attempt a free throw line the loss. Zed Heimensen scored 10 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 55, RIVER VALLEY 37: Sioux Central was in a tight battle for River Valley for a good portion of its Class 1A district semifinal game in Sioux Rapids. Sioux Central had a one-point lead going into halftime.
Sioux Central was able to pull away with a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter but River Valley cut the deficit to six points. But Sioux Central was able to make some free throws down the stretch and went on to beat River Valley 55-37 on Tuesday.
Sioux Central improves to 20-2 overall and plays at Sac City on Thursday against Newell-Fonda. It was the fourth straight win for Sioux Central. River Valley ends the season with a 10-11 record.
Hunter Decker led Sioux Central with 16 points and six rebounds and Jake Hanson had 13 points. Ben Hargens added 10 points and eight rebounds.
For River Valley, Garrett Trapp had nine points.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 75, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 44: George-Little Rock had a 25-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and controlled the rest of the Class 1A district semifinal game against Trinity Christian on Tuesday for a 75-44 victory.
George-Little Rock improved to 20-3 overall and plays South O'Brien on Thursday in Sioux Center. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Trinity Christian and the Tigers end the season with a 12-11 record.
Lucas Nagel was 10-of-13 from the field and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Payton Mauldin had a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists to go along with three steals. Caleb Terhark also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds (six were offensive) to go along with three assists. Landon Jumbeck hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Matt Haken had 10 points off the bench and Blake Johnson had six points, seven assists and five steals.
For Trinity Christian, Traiton Cleveringa hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Ethan Van Bemmel had seven points and four assists.
OA-BCIG 39, ALTA-AURELIA 38: Alta-Aurelia had a six-point lead going into halftime but OA-BCIG held the Warriors to eight points in the third quarter to cut the Class 2A district time game to three points.
The Falcons then scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to pull past Alta-Aurelia for a 39-38 victory on Tuesday.
It's the third straight win for the Falcons, who improve to 18-4 overall and face Rock Valley in the 2A substate game on Saturday at East. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Warriors, who finished with a 16-8 record.
Cooper Dejean had a double-double for the Falcons with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Kaden Ladwig hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and three assists.
Aric Stephan led Alta-Aurelia with 13 points and Chandler Damewood had nine rebounds, six points and three steals. Anthony Krier had five assists.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 54, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 38: Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to a 19-7 lead on Kingsley-Pierson and went on to win the Class 1A district semifinal 54-38 on Tuesday.
It was the third straight win for the Hawks, who improved to 17-6 overall and play Lawton-Bronson at 7 p.m. for the district final at East. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Kingsley-Pierson, which finishes with a 14-9 overall record.
Skyler waldschmitt led the Hawks with 16 points and Spencer Schorg had 12 points and four assists. Blaine Harpenau added 10 points and four assists.
NEWELL-FONDA 56, IKM-MANNING 40: IKM-Manning had an 8-6 lead after the first quarter when the Mustangs took control of the game. Newell-Fonda outscored IKM-Manning 22-7 in the second quarter to take the lead and the Mustangs went on to win the Class 1A district semifinal 56-40 on Tuesday.
It's the third straight win for Newell-Fonda, which improves to 15-8 overall. The Mustangs play Sioux Central on Thursday in Sac City. The loss snapped IKM-Manning's three-game winning streak as the team finishes with a 14-8 record.
Bryce Coppock was 11-of-12 from the free throw line for the Mustangs and finished with 25 points, five steals and four assists. Aden Mahler hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
For IKM-Manning, Alex Lingle had 14 points and five rebounds and Ethan Carter had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Nathan Keck had 17 points and three steals in the loss for the Panthers.
PONCA 65, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 53: Ponca advanced in its C2 sub-district game as the Indians defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 65-53.
Ponca jumped out to an 18-6 lead and continued to pull away from HCC.
Carter Kingsbury hit five 3-pointers. He was 9-of-13 from the field and 8-of-13 from the free throw line as he finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Kneifl added 11 points and Gage McGill had eight points and four assists.