SPENCER, Iowa -- After both teams played to a 15-15 first quarter, Spencer put together a 22-point second quarter and went into halftime with a 37-15 lead against Western Christian.
The Wolfpack battled back, getting Spencer's lead under double-digits going into the fourth quarter but the Tigers held on for the win, beating Western Christian 59-57 on Tuesday.
Spencer improved to 10-5 overall and snapped a two-game losing streak. Michael Storey had a game-high 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Marcus Klemme had 12 points and Gage Garnatz had 10 points. Colin Slattery had eight points and six steals.
Western Christian fell to 9-4 on the season. Dawson Feenstra had a team-high 12 points and Clay Van Tol had 11 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 66, HOMER 54: Christian Heilbuth had a double-double on Tuesday as Siouxland Christian beat Homer 66-54. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Eagles, who are 6-12 on the season.
Heilbuth, who leads the state in blocks with 120, had a game-high 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting. He had 13 rebounds and eight were offensively. Heilbuth also had eight blocks. Jonah Deroos also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Deroos dished out six assists and had three steals. Jayden Peterson hit three three-pointers and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Cameron Pierson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Kearnes had 18 points for Homer and Jake Huerta scored 12 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 34: South O'Brien bounced back from a close loss to Boyden-Hull with a 26-point victory over Trinity Christian as the Wolverines won 60-34 on Tuesday.
South O'Brien improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the War Eagle Conference.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien with 20 points and seven assists. Zeke Lundquist added 12 points and Caden Hale hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Trinity Christian fell to 7-8 overall. Shane Kooima led the Tigers with 15 points and Tony Kooiker scored 14 points.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 72, PONCA 65: Ponca had a 52-50 lead on Hartington Cedar Catholic going into the fourth quarter but the Indians couldn't keep up with HCC's offense in the final frame. Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and went on to beat Ponca 72-65 on Tuesday.
Carter Kingsbury had 19 points and was 12-of-12 from the free throw line in the loss. He added six rebounds and three assists. Jayde Reid had 11 points and six rebounds. Gage McGill had nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 92, OKOBOJI 60: Okoboji stuck with MOC-Floyd Valley in the first quarter, trailing 19-18 when the Dutch pulled away with a 24-point second quarter, going into halftime with a 43-26 lead.
The Dutch went on to win the game 92-60 on Tuesday. MOC-Floyd Valley improved to 7-8 on the season and Okoboji fell to 4-11. It was the fifth straight loss for the Pioneers.
Alex Van Kalsbeek led the Dutch with 38 points and Kyle Christy had 18 points.
Jamison Helmers had 16 points and four assists in the loss for the Pioneers. Cris Halbur added 11 points and Lucas Lorenzen scored 10 points.