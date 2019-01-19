PAULINA, Iowa -- South O'Brien was a quarter away from pulling off the upset on Saturday. The Wolverines, receiving votes in the Iowa Associated Press poll, had a 44-40 lead on Class 2A No. 2 Boyden-Hull going into the fourth quarter.
But the Comets responded, holding South O'Brien to five points to go up 52-49 with 10 seconds left. South O'Brien had two chances to tie in the final 10 seconds but both three-pointers missed as Boyden-Hull held on for a 52-49 victory.
Boyden-Hull remained undefeated at 13-0. Beau De Young led the Comets with 19 points, Tanner Te Slaa had 14 points and Spencer Te Slaa added 10 points.
South O'Brien fell to 11-4 on the season. Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 12 points.
WEST SIOUX 75, WEST LYON 66: Hunter Dekkers scored 22 points and threw five assists Saturday night as West Sioux posted a non-conference victory at Hawarden.
Baxter Walsh added 16 points and six assists for West Sioux (14-0), which trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 24-15 in the second quarter. Chase Ranschau contributed 16 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 59, MMCRU 43: Reagan Frankl had 33 points and the Westerners clipped the Royals in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Akron Friday.
Aaron Hartman also had 16 points for Akron-Westfield (7-8). Joel Johnson had 20 points for MMCRU (2-13).
LE MARS 88, CHEROKEE 58: Alex Irwin scored a game-high 32 points the led the Bulldogs to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Le Mars Friday. The win was Le Mars head coach Dave Irwin's 300th of his career.
Aisea Toki also had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Le Mars (6-7) and Spencer Mackey chipped in 14 points.
Alex Paulsrud had 13 points, Ryan Hurd 12 and Kobe Grell 10 for the Braves, now 8-7.