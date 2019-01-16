SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan had a slight 13-12 lead going into the second quarter when Unity Christian scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a four-point lead going into halftime.
The Crusaders stayed with Unity in the third quarter but they couldn't slow down the Knights offense enough. Unity added 46 points in the second half and beat Heelan 82-74 on Tuesday.
Heelan fell to 3-9 on the season with the loss.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Unity, which is 9-5 on the season now. Austin Van Donge had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists and was 8-of-12 from the free throw line. Joey Schoonhoven had 19 points and Micah Goslinga had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kolin Kroeze had 12 points and Ethan Klompien had eight points and five assists.