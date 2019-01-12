SAYDEL -- West got in early foul trouble against Grand View Christian, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, and GVC took advantage. West fell behind 44-30 going into halftime and couldn't get the game within double-digits at the end as Grand Valley Christian went on to win 77-62.
Sioux City West fell to 8-3 with the loss. Cliff McCray led West with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists but he also had four fouls in the game. Micah McWell had 15 points. Adien Belt got in early foul trouble and fouled out of the game.
Grand View Christian improved to 11-1 on the season. Issa Samake led GVC with 26 points, Harouna Sissoko scored 18 points and Arturo Montes chipped in 11 points.