CANTON, S.D. -- West Sioux and Canton were tied at 13 after one quarter but then the Falcons blew the game open in the second quarter with 26 points. West Sioux came out of the break with 23 points in the third quarter and went on to beat Canton 73-37.
West Sioux improved to 11-0 with the win.
Hunter Dekkers had 22 points and five assists for West Sioux and Chase Ranschau had 20 points and four steals. Chase Koopmans added five assists and five steals, Kade Lynott had eight points and seven assists and Drake Milikan had six points and four assists.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 68, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 35: Trinity Christian evened its record at 6-6 with a 68-35 win over Clay Central-Everly here Thursday night.
Tony Kooiker and Ethan Van Bemmel scored 12 points each for Trinity Christian, while Shane Kooima and Jerron Van Edgom added 10 points apiece. John Galm paced CC-E (0-9) with 15 points.