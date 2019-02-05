HULL, Iowa -- Carter Broek led his team with 18 points, in a win over Le Mars Tuesday night. Western Christian stands with a 12-6 record after the 59-47 win.
Ty Van Essen scored 10 points and had three assists off the bench for the Wolfpack and Clay VanTol added 10 points. Harry Steele had five points and three assists and Justin Bleeker had five steals.
Le Mars had Alex Erwin who had the game in scoring with 21 points. They fall to 10-9 record for the year.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 80, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 56: The Monarchs on their sixth straight game as they beat Kuemper Catholic 80-56 on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 14-4 on the season. Kuemper Catholic fell to 7-12 overall.
Charlie Wiebers scored 41 points in the win. Weibers was 13-of-17 from the field and he hit seven three-pointers. He was also 8-of-10 from the free throw line. He also had four assists and six steals.
Goanar Biliew had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Seven of his rebounds were offensive. Jack Mendlik had six points, six steals and four assists.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 62, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 28: Trinity Christian won his third straight game with a 62-28 victory against Clay Central-Everly on Tuesday.
Trinity Christian improved to 10-10 overall. Clay Central-Everly fell to 1-20 with the loss.
Shane Kooima led Trinity Christian with 17 points and Tony Kooker had 11 points. Torrey Heynen added 10 points and Jerron Van Egdom and Jordan Gritters each had 10 rebounds.
Clay Central-Everly was led by Kaden Khenkitisak, who had 12 points.
OKOBOJI 80, WEST LYON 68: Both offenses started off hot with Okoboji holding a 26-22 lead against West Lyon in the first quarter. The Pioneers gained some separation in the third quarter, going up 65-55, and went on to best West Lyon 80-68.
It was the second straight win for the Pioneers, who improved to 7-13 on the season. West Lyon fell to 5-13 on the season.
Kyle Martin led Okoboji with 21 points and Cris Halbur added 16 points. Lucas Lorenzen had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jamison Helmer added 12 points.
For the Wildcats, Josh Van Beek scored 18 points.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 68, EAST SAC COUNTY 60: East Sac County had a 21-point second quarter to go up 37-30 on South Central Calhoun, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. But SCC held East Sac to only eight points in the third quarter and went on to beat the Raiders 68-60 on Tuesday.
The loss snapped East Sac County's five-game winning streak as the Raiders fell to 15-6 on the season. It was the 18th straight win for SCC, which improved to 19-1.
Brandyn Clair led East Sac with 19 points and five rebounds and Connor Crabb had 12 points and five assists. Griffin O'Neill hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points and five assists. Ryan Bellcock hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Ane Neubaum had 23 points for SCC and Brennan Holder had 11 points and six rebounds. Jared Birks had 10 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Clark had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.
PIERCE 54, WYNOT 35: Wynot fell behind 26-15 in the first half and lost to Pierce 54-35 on Tuesday.
Landon Wieseler led Wynot with 19 points. He hit three three-pointers and had three steals.