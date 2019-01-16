HULL, Iowa -- Western Christian jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter against Spirit Lake and then pulled away with a 22-point second quarter. Western Christian went on to win 57-32 on Tuesday.
Western Christian improved to 9-3 with the win. Clay Van Tol had 14 points and three assists and Carter Broek had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Spirit Lake fell to 7-6 with the loss. Greg Will had nine points and Luke Sidles had six rebounds.
SHELDON 56, OKOBOJI 49: Sheldon jumped out to a 17-7 lead at halftime on Okoboji. The Pioneers battled back and tied the game at 33 with three minutes to go and the game went into overtime tied at 38.
Okoboji had the lead early in overtime but Sheldon forced a second extra frame. Sheldon pulled away in the second overtime for a 56-49 victory.
Mitchel Wolf led Sheldon, which improved to 4-10 on the season, with 22 points.
Lucas Lorenzen led Okoboji with 15 points, Kyle Martin had 13 points and Jamison Helmers added 10 points. The Pioneers fell to 4-9.
LEWIS CENTRAL 58, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 48: Denison-Schleswig suffered its fourth loss of the season when the Monarchs lost to Lewis Central 58-48 on Tuesday.
Goaner Biliew and Charlie Wiebers each scored 14 points for Denison-Schleswig (8-4).
Nolan McKenzie led Lewis Central with 13 points, Seth Wineland had 12 points and Easton Dermody had 10 points.
VERMILLION 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 26: Jacob Dobney scored 13 points and Dillon Gestring 12
to lead the Tanagers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win Tuesday in Elk Point, S.D.
Miles Herrily had seven points to lead EP-J (1-5). Vermillion is now 4-3.
PONCA 59, WINNEBAGO 40: Ponca jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead and pulled away in the second half for a 59-40 win over Winnebago on Tuesday.
Jayde Reid led Ponca with 15 points and six rebounds and Evan Anderson had 13 points and three steals. Carter Kingsbury had 12 points and five assists and Brandon Kneifl had 11 points. Gage McGill had five assists.
ALLEN 55, WYNOT 47: Wynot fell behind in the second quarter when the Blue Devils were held to only three points, giving Allen a six-point lead. Wynot tied the game in the third quarter but gave up 23 points in the fourth in a 55-47 loss on Tuesday.
Anthony Haberman led Wynot with 12 points and Nate Wieseler had 10 points and four steals.