PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Western Christian upends Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The Western Christian High School boys basketball team defeated the Bishop Heelan Crusaders 58-41 on Saturday at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

Levi Meis led the Crusaders with 14 points while Carter Kuehl scored 10. Both Crusaders made two 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack were 16-for-38 from the floor and 24-for-28 from the free-throw line.

LATE FRIDAY

C.B. LINCOLN 57, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 53: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team tried to mount a late comeback against Council Bluffs Lincoln on Friday, but the Lynx held on to win 57-53.

The Warriors led 24-20 at the half, but Lynx forward Christian Tidiane scored 12 of his 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Jake Layman led SB-L with 17 points. Majok Majouk scored 11 points and nine rebounds.

