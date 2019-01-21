MOVILLE -- Woodbury Central's boys team enjoyed Senior Parents' Night with a come-from-behind 56-49 victory over Ridge View in the Western Valley Conference regular-season finale for both clubs in Moville on Monday.
Senior Derek Hytrek gave the hosts the lead at 44-42 with a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the contest. He then buried another trey on the ensuing possession to stretch the margin to 47-42.
Baskets by Raptors Jake Kliegl and a conventional 3-point play with a shot over the backboard from the baseline by Austin Degen knotted the score at 47-47 with 2:30 remaining.
The Raptors, however, would grow cold from that point on, managing just a pair of Degen charity tosses the rest of the way.
Mitchell Countryman, a junior, gave WC the lead at 49-47 with a basket inside the lane. He and Hytrek would join teammates Caleb Lubbers and Matt Carney in salting the game away with seven free throws in the final 1:25.
Carney paced Coach Trevor Alfredson's bunch with 19 points, while Hytrek splashed a career-high five 3-pointers on his way to a 16-point night. Countryman chipped in 10 points for the winners.
Senior Jacob Tokheim topped the Raptor scoring ledger with 12 points. Caleb Kistenmacher drilled a pair of treys as part of a 12-point salvo, while Degen and Logan Cuthrell added nine points apiece. Cuthrell's points came via a trio of treys.
Ridge View fell to 5-4 in league games, 5-10 overall with the setback. Woodbury Central improved to 3-14 and 3-6 in league play. Both teams begin Western Valley Conference tournament play on Thursday evening.