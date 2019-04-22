SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Tavian Sanchez scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute of play on a penalty kick that gave the Warriors a 4-3 win over North on Monday.
Sanchez scored twice in the win, and both goals were on penalty kicks. The first one came in the 40th minute.
Warriors sophomore David Clausen forced a penalty on East late which set up Sanchez's opportunity.
SB-L sophomore Ty Shoulders scored the other two Warriors goals, with both of his coming in the 39th and 60th minutes. Clausen assisted on the first goal while Sanchez assisted on the latter.
The Stars, however, took an early 2-0 lead. Christian Lavariega scored in the seventh minute, and Saymon Hagos scored in the 37th minute. Lavariega also scored in the 74th minute to tie it at 3-3.
East 4, C.B. Jefferson 1
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — East High School senior Osman Mohamed scored three goals Monday on the road.
Mohamed had not scored a goal all season, but changed that in the first half when he gave the Black Raiders (2-1) an early advantage.
John Coronado, Rodrigo Ochoa and Genaro Rojas each had an assist for Mohamed's goals.
Coronado also scored a goal for the Black Raiders.