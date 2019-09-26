SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - Le Mars edged its cross town rival Gehlen Catholic to win the boys team race while Bishop Heelan won the girls team contest in action at the Sioux Center Cross Country meet held over the Dordt University course Thursday.
Will Roder of Gehlen won the boys race in 16:27, 19 seconds ahead of second-place Tage Hulstein of Western Christian. The Jays had three runners in the top eight finishers, with Carson Tesch fifth (17:10) and Isaac Vaske eighth (17:22).
Ethan Hulinskey was Le Mars' top finisher in fourth place (17:00) and Jason Sudtelgte took 10th in 17:26.
The girls individual race winner was freshman Emily Plucker of Lennox (S.D.) who ran a 19:18 time, two seconds ahead of runner-up Amber Aesoph of Bishop Heelan. Chloe Calhoun of Le Mars was third in 20:11 and Bria Wasmund of Sibley-Ocheyedan fourth in 20:10.
Jada Newberg (fifth, 20:30) and Grace Mahaney (eighth, 20:41) also ran top 10 finishes for Heelan.
CROFTON INVITE: South Sioux City got five top 10 finished including a third-place by Mesuidi Ejerso on its way to winning the Crofton Invite in Crofton, Neb. Thursday.
Freshman Carson Noecker of Hartington was the boys race winner finishing in 16:37 while Connor Arens of Crofton was runner up in 17:26.
Ejerso ran a time of 17:35, eight seconds ahead of teammate Javier Alvarez was fourth in 17:43. Moises Lupercio (sixth, 18:00), Said Khalif (ninth, 18:19) and Juan Balderas (10th, 18:20) was also in the top 10 for the Cardinals.
Bloomfield won the girls race with 16 points while Hartington-Newcastle was second with 31.
Freshman Christina Martinson of Bloomfield won the girls race in 21:19, two seconds ahead of teammate Dalra Nelson. Emane Ahmed of South Sioux City was the top finisher for the Cardinals girls taking 11th in 22:46. SSC's Valeria Salcido was 16th in 24:28 and Ashlyn Garcia 19th in 25:06.
MVAOCOU MEET: Treynor won the boys team race and Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central was the girls' winner in results of cross country action Mapleton Thursday.
MVAOCOU had the top two finishers in the boys 5k race with senior Dylan Blake winning in 16:42, 21 seconds ahead of his classmate Weston Beeson. Derrick Tompson of Treynor was third in 17:10 and Aziah Ashley of Lawton-Bronson fourth in 17:49.
Denison-Schleswig finished in second place with 68 points behind Treynor's finishing score of 42. Leo Flores led the Monarchs with a ninth-place finsihed in 18:00.
The girls race was won by freshman Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won ran a 20:12 clocking, 16 seconds ahead of runner-up Erika Kuntz of KP/WC. Katlyn Wiese of Ridge View was third in 20:46 while Mary Putze and Sarah Putze of KP/WC were fourth and fifth, respectively.
KP/WC had 26 points while Lawton-Bronson was second with 68.