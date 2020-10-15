PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bouwers, Downs win MRAC individual championships

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs won the Missouri River Conference meet on Thursday in Council Bluffs.
Downs won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, beating North's Elizabeth Jordan. Jordan's time was 20:13.
Bishop Heelan won the girls team championship with 34 team points. Heelan had all five of its scorers finish in the top-11. North was second with 58 points, and the Black Raiders third with 78 points.
The Crusaders were led by Grace Mahaney, who finished third with a time of 20:40. Brooklyn Stanley was fifth (21:02), Maddie Demke seventh (21:44), Jada Newberg eighth (21:44) and Mia Conley was 11th (22:21).
Sophia Karras led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a fourth-place time of 20:53. The Warriors placed fourth as a team with 83 points.
Le Mars was sixth with 144 points, and West scored 255 points.
North's Jaysen Bouwers led the Stars to an individual and team championship. Bouwers won the individual race with a time of 16:07.
The Stars took the top-4 spots in the race, and also claimed the Nos. 6, 7 and 8 spots in the meet. Will Lohr was the runner-up at 16:35, Gabe Nash took the bronze medal (16:50.4) and Yemane Kifle was fourth (16:50.8).
Jefferson's Aidan Booton broke up the perfect meet chance for North.
Le Mars finished second in the team standings with 67 points. Jason Sudtelgte led the Bulldogs with a 10th-place time of 17:47.
SB-L's top runner was Carlos Rodriguez with a 17:53, good for 11th place.
East's top runner was Ryan Campbell, who finished 13th with a time of 18:05.
Roberto Rundquist led Heelan with a 27th-place time of 19:21. Carter Benson led West with a 46th-place time of 20:37.
EJERSO WINS DISTRICT MEET: South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso won the Class B-2 district meet on Thursday at Mount Michael Benedictine. His winning time was 16:31 on the 5K course.
Moises Lupercio was fifth (17:18) and Juan Balderas finished in 13th place with a time of 17:29.
The Cardinals finished third with 43 behind Bennington and Mount Michael Benedictine, which both teams scored 37.
The South Sioux girls finished fourth with 71 points. Emane Ahmed led the Cardinals with a time of 20:07. Ashley Hedquist was 10th in 20:37.
HAWKEYE 10 MEET: The Denison-Schleswig boys team finished eighth place Thursday at the conference meet, hosted by the Monarchs.
Sophomore Leo Flores led D-S with a 22nd-place time of 18:12. Ricky Ledesma was second among Monarchs runners with a 33rd-place time of 18:49.
The Monarchs scored 192 points to earn eighth place.
The conference individual champion was Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker, with a time of 16:25.
Glenwood won the team title with 62 points, as its top-4 runners packed within six places of one another.
The Denison-Schleswig girls finished ninth in the conference standings. Senior Bella Araujo was 41st in 23:38. Elizabeth Cary was 48th (24:30).
Creston senior Braelyn Baker was the individual champion at 19:51.
