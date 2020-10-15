PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bouwers, Downs win MRAC individual championships

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs won the Missouri River Conference meet on Thursday in Council Bluffs.

Downs won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, beating North's Elizabeth Jordan. Jordan's time was 20:13.

Bishop Heelan won the girls team championship with 34 team points. Heelan had all five of its scorers finish in the top-11. North was second with 58 points, and the Black Raiders third with 78 points.

The Crusaders were led by Grace Mahaney, who finished third with a time of 20:40. Brooklyn Stanley was fifth (21:02), Maddie Demke seventh (21:44), Jada Newberg eighth (21:44) and Mia Conley was 11th (22:21).

Sophia Karras led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a fourth-place time of 20:53. The Warriors placed fourth as a team with 83 points.

Le Mars was sixth with 144 points, and West scored 255 points.

North's Jaysen Bouwers led the Stars to an individual and team championship. Bouwers won the individual race with a time of 16:07.