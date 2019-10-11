HAWARDEN, Iowa — North High School junior Jaysen Bouwers won the West Sioux Invitational on Thursday at the Hawarden Golf Club.
Bouwers' winning time was 16 minutes, 4 seconds, which was 36 seconds better than teammate Will Lohr.
Gehlen Catholic senior Will Roder finished third (16:52) then two more Stars runners — Beshanena Gutema (17:01) and Gabe Nash (17:01) — were fourth and fifth.
Colin Greenwell was seventh (17:06) ahead of East freshman Dylan Nation at 17:28.
North's Nick Walters was ninth (17:36) and Gehlen's Carson Tesch was 10th at 17:47.
North won the team standings with 19 points. The Jays were third (76) and the
There werefive local runners in the girls race who finished in the top-10.
Kaia Downs led the locals with a second-place finish at 19:27. Black Raiders runner Sydney Helt was fifth (20:11) and Lillian Garay of North finished behind Helt by 7 seconds.
Karlee Phillips was eighth at 20:37 and Elizabeth Jordan was ninth (20:38).
Alea Hardie of O'Gorman won the race in 18:52, and O'Gorman edged East in the team standings 25-54.