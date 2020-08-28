PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee sweeps titles at own meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEB HANKENS INVITATIONAL: Cherokee swept the boys and girls team titles on its home course in cross country action Thursday.

Trey Engelmann of Alta-Aurelia won the boys race in 18:08.71, finishing well ahead of runner-up Carver Ruhland of Gehlen (18:51.43). Colton Samsel was the top Cherokee runner, taking third in 19:59.80.

Krystin Agnitsch of Cherokee won the girls race in 20:35.30 while teammate London Rogge was second (22:08.30) and Madison Stowater of Ridge View third (22:45.29).

Completing the top 10 in the boys race were: Kyler Wunschlel of Ridge View (20.08.47), Ben Todd of Ridge View (20:15.20), Nathan Nemmers of Gehlen (20:55.73), Sam Gebers of Cherokee (21:04.50), Austin McKinny of Cherokee (21:41.67) and Carter Jacobson (22:06.71).

Rounding out the girls top 10 were: Abby Boardman of Ridge View (22:53.03), Riley Lubeck of Cherokee (22:59.69; Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View (23:17.58), Madison Otto of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (23:58.90), Rylie Bainbridge of Cherokee (24:04.39), Sophia Faust of South O'Brien (24:35.96) and Paige Padavich of Ridge View (24:50.19).

BERESFORD MEET: Sioux Falls Christian won the Beresford Cross Country Invite on Friday on the boys' side and Sioux Falls Lincoln won the girls' title.