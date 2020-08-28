PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee sweeps titles at own meet

DEB HANKENS INVITATIONAL: Cherokee swept the boys and girls team titles on its home course in cross country action Thursday.
Trey Engelmann of Alta-Aurelia won the boys race in 18:08.71, finishing well ahead of runner-up Carver Ruhland of Gehlen (18:51.43). Colton Samsel was the top Cherokee runner, taking third in 19:59.80.
Krystin Agnitsch of Cherokee won the girls race in 20:35.30 while teammate London Rogge was second (22:08.30) and Madison Stowater of Ridge View third (22:45.29).
Completing the top 10 in the boys race were: Kyler Wunschlel of Ridge View (20.08.47), Ben Todd of Ridge View (20:15.20), Nathan Nemmers of Gehlen (20:55.73), Sam Gebers of Cherokee (21:04.50), Austin McKinny of Cherokee (21:41.67) and Carter Jacobson (22:06.71).
Rounding out the girls top 10 were: Abby Boardman of Ridge View (22:53.03), Riley Lubeck of Cherokee (22:59.69; Jaycie Vohs of Ridge View (23:17.58), Madison Otto of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (23:58.90), Rylie Bainbridge of Cherokee (24:04.39), Sophia Faust of South O'Brien (24:35.96) and Paige Padavich of Ridge View (24:50.19).
BERESFORD MEET: Sioux Falls Christian won the Beresford Cross Country Invite on Friday on the boys' side and Sioux Falls Lincoln won the girls' title.
Vermillion finished in third place in the boys' event. Jakob Dobney and Riley Ruhaak finished in 10th and 11th places, respectively, with Dobney finished in a time of 13:56.92 and Ruhaak finishing in 13:57.07.
Dakota Valley's Blake Schmidt finished in 18th in a time of 14:16.31.
Sioux Falls Lincoln's Zeb Mendel won the race in 13:04.82.
Beresford finished in fourth place in the girls' team race. Laura Bogue was 10th in 16:58.37.
Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls Lincoln won the race in 15:18.54.
