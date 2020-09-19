PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Dowling beats North at Heartland Classic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PELLA, Iowa — The North High School cross country team placed second in the team standings on Saturday at the Heartland Classic on the Central College campus.

The Stars came into the race ranked as the top Class 4A boys team by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. They scored 90 points, and the only team that beat North was Dowling Catholic.

Dowling, ranked second this week, scored 71 points.

Jaysen Bouwers led the Stars with a second-place time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

The only runner to beat him was Adel-Desoto-Minburn senior Nate Mueller. Mueller's time was 15:34. He's the top-ranked runner in Class 3A.

Will Lohr finished fifth overall, with a time of 16:01. His goal was to break 16 minutes, and he's mere seconds from achieving that feat.

Stars sophomore Gabe Nash was 14th at 16:25. Beshanena Gutema was 23rd at 16:39.

Yemane Kifle scored 48 points for the Stars, as he finished in 52nd place. Kifle finished in 17:13 as North's No. 5 finisher.

Colin Greenwell was 54th, with a time of 17:14. He scored 49 points as the Stars' No. 6 runner.