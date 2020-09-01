 Skip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs, DV's Blake Schmiedt wins Dakota Valley Invite
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs, DV's Blake Schmiedt wins Dakota Valley Invite

NORTH SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs started her season out on a strong note on Tuesday. 

Downs won the Dakota Valley Invitational at Adams Nature Area, as she ran the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. She beat teammate Sydney Helt, who placed second, by 1:18. 

The Black Raiders were supposed to run at Adams last week in the Bishop Heelan meet, but that event was canceled due to excessive heat. 

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz was third at 19:35, and Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz finished 4 seconds behind Kuntz. 

WCKP's Sarahy Hamman rounded out the top-5, as she finished in 20:01. 

Dakota Valley's Valerie Norby led the Panthers were a 25th-place finish at 22:18. 

The Black Raiders won the team competition with 22 team points, five ahead of WCKP. East had four runners in the top-12 and all six were in the top-21. 

The Eagles were fourth (58), Elk Point-Jefferson fifth (83) and West was sixth with 118 points. 

Dakota Valley's Blake Schmiedt defended his home course Tuesday, winning the meet in 16:02. 

Schmiedt beat a pair of East runners to get the win. Ryan Campbell was second at 16:46 and Owen Hoak was third at 16:50. 

Theo Moseman of Lawton-Bronson was fourth (16:50) and East's Dajon Wright fifth (16:55). 

West had two runners that finished in the top-10: Easton Gelinne was seventh (17:09) and Jordy Cambara eighth (17:13). 

East won the team standings with 17 points, and the Panthers were second with 38 points. 

KARRAS BREAKS RECORD AT BOYDEN-HULL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Sophia Karras celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by breaking her school record at the Boyden-Hull Invitational. 

Karras won the girls meet with a time of 20:21.90. She had two teammates in the top-10. Brynn Wolf was eighth and Gabby Ryan got ninth. 

On the boys' side, Carlos Rodriguez was third with a time of 17:10. The Warriors fiished second as a team. 

Unity Christian won the girls competition; Boyden-Hull won in the boys standings. 

EJERSON WINS AT PLATTSMOUTH: Mesuidi Ejerson of South Sioux City won the boys race while that Cardinals' Emane Ahmed was a closer runner-up in the girls race in action at the Plattsmouth Cross Country Invitational Tuesday.

Ejerson ran a time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds during the 5,000-meter race and was almost 15 seconds faster than second-place Jack Sorensen of Mount Michael.

The Cardinals took second to Mount Michael in the boys team scoring, with Moises Lupercio (4th, 17:65.71), Dhugomsa Mohammed (14th, 18:44.35) and Juan Balderas (18th, 18:52.27) rounding out the South Sioux City top four.

The South Sioux girls were fourth in the team scoring Ahmed finishing just over a second behind winner Sydeny Binder of Auburn in 20:52.05. Ashley Hedquist finished in 11th place in 22:34.07 while Ashlyn Garcia (27th, 25:24.42) and Khaia Herron (35th, 30:09.12) rounded out the scoring for South Sioux City.

MAHANEY LEADS HEELAN: The Crusaders took the girls team title with four runners in the top 10 at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country meet in Logan Tuesday.

Heelan had runner-up Grace Mahaney (19:14) and third-place Maddie Demke (19:29) leading the way as Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia out raced the field in 18:41.11 to win the girls competition.

Jada Newberg (5th, 19:32) and Brooklyn Stanley (10th, 20:15) rounded out the Crusader girls scoring.

In the boys race, Trent McGee of Tri-Center won the race in 15:52.07 and IKM-Manning tied with Missouri Valley with 76 points.

Heelan took fifth place as a team, with Noah Winkel taking eighth place in 17:34.51. Roberto Rundquist (20th, 18:25.62), Cesar Hernandez (24th, 18:40.96) and Jake McGowan (29th, 19:05.56) rounded out the Crusader top four.

HAVERDINK, CAIN WIN AT SPIRIT LAKE: MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink won the Spirit Lake Invitational on Tuesday with a time of 18:51. She beat Cherokee’s Kyrstin Agnitsch, who finished second (19:12).

Spencer’s Brenna Fisher was third (19:36), Cherokee’s London Rogge fourth (19:57) and Nevaeh Armstrong rounded out the top-5 with a time of 20:46.

The Tigers won the team competition with 49 points, and MOC-Floyd Valley was second with 55 points. Cherokee finished in third place, also with 55 points.

Sheldon senior Brendan Cain won the boys competition with a time of 15:57. Tage Hulstein of Western Christian was the runner-up at 16:14.

The next three finishers were: MOC-Floyd Valley junior Sam May (16:20), Sheldon senior Jager Roozeboom (16:49) and Spencer senior Case Cauthron (17:02).

The Dutchmen won the team competition with 50 points. The Wolfpack placed second with 63 points, and Okoboji third with 111 points.

