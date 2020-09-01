PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs, DV's Blake Schmiedt wins Dakota Valley Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs started her season out on a strong note on Tuesday.

Downs won the Dakota Valley Invitational at Adams Nature Area, as she ran the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. She beat teammate Sydney Helt, who placed second, by 1:18.

The Black Raiders were supposed to run at Adams last week in the Bishop Heelan meet, but that event was canceled due to excessive heat.

Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz was third at 19:35, and Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz finished 4 seconds behind Kuntz.

WCKP's Sarahy Hamman rounded out the top-5, as she finished in 20:01.

Dakota Valley's Valerie Norby led the Panthers were a 25th-place finish at 22:18.

The Black Raiders won the team competition with 22 team points, five ahead of WCKP. East had four runners in the top-12 and all six were in the top-21.

The Eagles were fourth (58), Elk Point-Jefferson fifth (83) and West was sixth with 118 points.

Dakota Valley's Blake Schmiedt defended his home course Tuesday, winning the meet in 16:02.