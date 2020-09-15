PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs, Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon win at Woodbury Central

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOVILLE, Iowa — East High School junior Kaia Downs won the Woodbury Central cross country invitational Tuesday with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds.

North sophomore Elizabeth Jordan was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter race in 20:09.

Bishop Heelan senior Grace Mahaney was third (20:44), Black Raiders junior Sydney Helt was fourth (20:59) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Sophia Karras rounded out the top-5 in 21:05.

Heelan beat East 53-67 to take the team title. The Crusaders had four runners in the top-10, including Jada Newberg (seventh, 21:36), Brooklyn Stanley (ninth, 22:01) and Maddie Demke (10th, 22:03).

Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon won the boys race in 17:26. Brannon is a two-time state meet qualifier.

Brannon put some distance between he and SB-L's Carlos Rodriguez, as the Warriors junior finished in 18:02.

North's Fithawi Andemichael placed third at 18:10.

Lawton-Bronson sophomore Theo Moseman was fourth (18:20) and East junior Ryan Campbell was fifth (18:25).