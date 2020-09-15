 Skip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs, Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon win at Woodbury Central
MOVILLE, Iowa — East High School junior Kaia Downs won the Woodbury Central cross country invitational Tuesday with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds. 

North sophomore Elizabeth Jordan was the runner-up in the 5,000-meter race in 20:09. 

Bishop Heelan senior Grace Mahaney was third (20:44), Black Raiders junior Sydney Helt was fourth (20:59) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Sophia Karras rounded out the top-5 in 21:05. 

Heelan beat East 53-67 to take the team title. The Crusaders had four runners in the top-10, including Jada Newberg (seventh, 21:36), Brooklyn Stanley (ninth, 22:01) and Maddie Demke (10th, 22:03). 

Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon won the boys race in 17:26. Brannon is a two-time state meet qualifier. 

Brannon put some distance between he and SB-L's Carlos Rodriguez, as the Warriors junior finished in 18:02. 

North's Fithawi Andemichael placed third at 18:10. 

Lawton-Bronson sophomore Theo Moseman was fourth (18:20) and East junior Ryan Campbell was fifth (18:25). 

The Warriors beat the Stars to win the team race, 52-88. Isaac Bryan, Hayden Gamble and Nick Muller all finished eighth, 10th and 11th to help lead SB-L to the win. 

Schriever, Henry win at West Lyon: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Mary Schriever (21:48) edged Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Kyler Bomgaars by 3 seconds to win the medalist spot Monday at Lake Pajoha in Inwood. 

The Nighthawks, however, beat the Lions 36-42 in the team standings. 

West Sioux's Deven Henry was the boys medalist (17:36), ahead of Western Christian's Tage Hulstein (17:47). 

Sioux Center won the team competition with 53 points. 

