PREP CROSS COUNTRY: East's Kaia Downs wins City Meet

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - East's Kaia Downs repeated as Girls' City Meet Cross Country champion finishing over a minute ahead of the field at Covington Links Thursday.

Downs won the race as a freshman in 2018 but will not have a chance to be the second four-time winner of the event in the 21st century as the meet was canceled due to adverse weather conditions last fall.

Downs covered the 5K course in 18:47.32 and was well-ahead of Grace Mahaney who led Bishop Heelan to the girls team title with a 19:58.54 finish.

Shelby Houlihan of East won the event all four of her high school years, spanning 2007-10.

Sophomore Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City was the boys winner in 16:23.14 and led his team to the title. Freshman Natnael Kifle of North was runner-up in the boys race in 16:43.04.

SB-L was second in the boys team race and were led by Carlos Rodriguez who took third in 17:09.70. Moises Lupercio of South Sioux City was fourth in 17:12.45 and Ryan Campbell of East fifth in 17:16.32.

Teammated Juan Balderas (17:46.33) and Aidan Arneson (17:56.15) of South Sioux City completed the top four for the Cardinals in sixth and seventh place, respectively.