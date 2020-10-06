PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Erika Kuntz wins home meet for WCKP girls

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op junior Erika Kuntz won at her home meet Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course.

Kuntz won with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, and she was one of four WC/K-P runners who finished in the top-10.

Seniors Sarah Putze and Mary Putze finished fourth and fifth. Sarah Putze's time was 21:47 and Mary crossed the finish line 5.61 seconds later.

Then, Sarahy Hamman was sixth in 21:54.78.

WC/K-P ended up winning the team competition, as it scored 29 points. WC/K-P beat South O'Brien by 30 points.

Lawton-Bronson sophomore Jolee Mesz was second in 21:13, and Wolverines senior Abby Boardman was third in 21:24.

The Wolverines then had three girls from seventh to 10th place. Sophia Faust was seventh in 22:07, sophomore Taja Conley was ninth (22:34) and Takara Conley was 10th (22:38).

West Monona senior Mallory McCall was eighth in 22:22.

Brannon wins boys race

Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon added another win to his season Tuesday, as he won the race in 17:27.