PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Erika Kuntz wins home meet for WCKP girls

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op junior Erika Kuntz won at her home meet Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course.
Kuntz won with a time of 21 minutes, 8 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, and she was one of four WC/K-P runners who finished in the top-10.
Seniors Sarah Putze and Mary Putze finished fourth and fifth. Sarah Putze's time was 21:47 and Mary crossed the finish line 5.61 seconds later.
Then, Sarahy Hamman was sixth in 21:54.78.
WC/K-P ended up winning the team competition, as it scored 29 points. WC/K-P beat South O'Brien by 30 points.
Lawton-Bronson sophomore Jolee Mesz was second in 21:13, and Wolverines senior Abby Boardman was third in 21:24.
The Wolverines then had three girls from seventh to 10th place. Sophia Faust was seventh in 22:07, sophomore Taja Conley was ninth (22:34) and Takara Conley was 10th (22:38).
West Monona senior Mallory McCall was eighth in 22:22.
Brannon wins boys race
Siouxland Christian senior Eric Brannon added another win to his season Tuesday, as he won the race in 17:27.
Brannon won the race by 52 seconds, as Gehlen Catholic's Carver Ruhland was the runner-up in 18:19.
Brannon wasn't the only Eagles runner who ended up in the top-10.
Junior Sam Brannon was sixth (19:13) and sophomore Alex Wilford seventh (19:23).
Lawton-Bronson's Theo Moseman, a state qualifier last year, was third in 18:27. WC/K-P's Tristan Jessen was fourth in 18:29.
Kaden Galles of MMCRU was fifth, with a time of 18:55.
The last three runners to round out the top-10 were Gehlen's Nathan Nemmers (19:25), West Monona's Jayce Runyon (19:30) and Owen Alesch of MMCRU was 10th (19:37).
Siouxland Christian won the team meet with 59 points. West Monona was second with 73.
Haverdink, Cain win at Cherokee
MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink won the Cherokee meet on Tuesday with a time of 19:53.
She beat Cherokee's Kyrstin Agnitsch by 13 seconds, and the Braves also had the No. 3 runner, sophomore Riley Lubeck (21:21).
Unity Christian took the next two spots, as Amaya Van Essen was fourth (21:35) and Megan Te Krony was fifth in 21:37.
Emma Haley and Aryana Dokter — both running for MOC-Floyd Valley — were sixth and seventh. Haley's time was 21:41 while Dokter crossed the finish line in 21:59.
The last three runners in the top-10 were Cherokee's London Rogge (22:19), Claire Yaw of MOC-FV (22:23) and Sioux Center's Annika Jahn in 22:24.
Cherokee won the meet with 40 points.
Brendan Cain was the boys' medalist, as the Sheldon senior finished in 16:15.
Cain won by 54 seconds, as the runner-up, MOC-FV junior Sam May, finished in 17:09.
Western Christian junior Tage Hulstein was third (17:27), Storm Lake freshman Luiz Martinez was fourth (17:50) and Dutchmen junior Tyson Blom fifth (17:53).
The next five finishers were: Sheldon's Jager Roozeboom (17:57.06), Storm Lake's Tyler Moon (17:57.54), Sioux Center's Easton VanDenBerg (18:03), Dutchmen senior Derek Mills (18:04) and MOC-FV's Isaiah Hulshof (18:09).
The Dutchmen won the team meet with 38 points.
