PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Haverdink runs away from Western Christian meet field
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Haverdink runs away from Western Christian meet field

HULL, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink won by 59 seconds Tuesday at the Western Christian Invitational at Rolling Hills Golf Course. 

Haverdink won with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds to win the meet. She beat Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz, as the junior was the runner-up in 20:51. 

WC/K-P, however, won the team meet with 49 points by having three runners finish in the top-11. 

Sarahy Hamman finished sixth in 21:07 and Mary Putze was 11th (22:00). 

MOC-Floyd Valley finished second with 57 points. 

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon freshman Mary Schriever finished third in 20:57, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Kyler Bomgaars rounded out the top-5 in 21:05. 

Unity's Amaya Van Essen finished seventh in 21:20. 

The boys' race came down to a photo finish. 

Western Christian junior Tage Hulstein edged Dutchmen junior Sam May by 0.26 seconds. Hulstein's time was 16:44.27, and May crossed the finish line at 16:44.53. 

Nighthawks senior Marco Lopez finished .23 behind May to get the bronze medal overall. 

Le Mars' Ethan Hulinsky was fourth (16:49) and Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon was fifth (17:24). 

The Nighthawks and Bulldogs took the Nos. 6-10 spots. Dayton Brunsting of B-H/RV was sixth (17:36), then Le Mars took the next three places. 

Jackson Sudtelgte (17:39), Jason Sudtelgte (17:41) and Kaden Wingert (17:42) went seventh through ninth. 

Nighthawks sophomore Evan Janzen was 10th (17:42). 

DENISON-SCHLESWIG MEET

Denison-Schleswig sophomore Claire Miller led all local runners Tuesday with a ninth-place time of 22:33. 

Ridge View freshman Jaycie Vohs was 10th in 22:34.

Storm Lake had two runners in the top-15: Halle Patten (13th, 23:02) and Lillian Dahlhauser (15th, 23:15). 

The Monarchs led Siouxland teams with a fifth-place team finish with 153 points. 

Peyton Pogge was the meet winner with a time of 20:22. 

Tornadoes freshman Luiz Martinez led the local boys with a fifth-place time of 18:18. Teammate Matt Lenzmeier was eighth with 18:38. 

There were three Siouxland runners who got in the top-15: Storm Lake's Tyler Moon was 12th (18:58), Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores was 14th (19:02) and Ridge View sophomore Kyler Wunschel was 15th (19:06). 

Harlan's Trey Gross won in 16:52. 

