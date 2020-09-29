PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Haverdink runs away from Western Christian meet field

HULL, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink won by 59 seconds Tuesday at the Western Christian Invitational at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
Haverdink won with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds to win the meet. She beat Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz, as the junior was the runner-up in 20:51.
WC/K-P, however, won the team meet with 49 points by having three runners finish in the top-11.
Sarahy Hamman finished sixth in 21:07 and Mary Putze was 11th (22:00).
MOC-Floyd Valley finished second with 57 points.
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon freshman Mary Schriever finished third in 20:57, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Kyler Bomgaars rounded out the top-5 in 21:05.
Unity's Amaya Van Essen finished seventh in 21:20.
The boys' race came down to a photo finish.
Western Christian junior Tage Hulstein edged Dutchmen junior Sam May by 0.26 seconds. Hulstein's time was 16:44.27, and May crossed the finish line at 16:44.53.
Nighthawks senior Marco Lopez finished .23 behind May to get the bronze medal overall.
Le Mars' Ethan Hulinsky was fourth (16:49) and Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon was fifth (17:24).
The Nighthawks and Bulldogs took the Nos. 6-10 spots. Dayton Brunsting of B-H/RV was sixth (17:36), then Le Mars took the next three places.
Jackson Sudtelgte (17:39), Jason Sudtelgte (17:41) and Kaden Wingert (17:42) went seventh through ninth.
Nighthawks sophomore Evan Janzen was 10th (17:42).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG MEET
Denison-Schleswig sophomore Claire Miller led all local runners Tuesday with a ninth-place time of 22:33.
Ridge View freshman Jaycie Vohs was 10th in 22:34.
Storm Lake had two runners in the top-15: Halle Patten (13th, 23:02) and Lillian Dahlhauser (15th, 23:15).
The Monarchs led Siouxland teams with a fifth-place team finish with 153 points.
Peyton Pogge was the meet winner with a time of 20:22.
Tornadoes freshman Luiz Martinez led the local boys with a fifth-place time of 18:18. Teammate Matt Lenzmeier was eighth with 18:38.
There were three Siouxland runners who got in the top-15: Storm Lake's Tyler Moon was 12th (18:58), Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores was 14th (19:02) and Ridge View sophomore Kyler Wunschel was 15th (19:06).
Harlan's Trey Gross won in 16:52.
