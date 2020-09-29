PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Haverdink runs away from Western Christian meet field

HULL, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink won by 59 seconds Tuesday at the Western Christian Invitational at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Haverdink won with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds to win the meet. She beat Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz, as the junior was the runner-up in 20:51.

WC/K-P, however, won the team meet with 49 points by having three runners finish in the top-11.

Sarahy Hamman finished sixth in 21:07 and Mary Putze was 11th (22:00).

MOC-Floyd Valley finished second with 57 points.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon freshman Mary Schriever finished third in 20:57, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Kyler Bomgaars rounded out the top-5 in 21:05.

Unity's Amaya Van Essen finished seventh in 21:20.

The boys' race came down to a photo finish.

Western Christian junior Tage Hulstein edged Dutchmen junior Sam May by 0.26 seconds. Hulstein's time was 16:44.27, and May crossed the finish line at 16:44.53.

Nighthawks senior Marco Lopez finished .23 behind May to get the bronze medal overall.