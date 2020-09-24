PREP CROSS COUNTRY: KP/WC girls, Erika Kuntz win MVAOCOU Invite

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian and Erika Kuntz of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central led their teams to the titles at the MVAOCOU Invitational Cross Country meet held here Thursday.
Brannon won the boys race in 17:21.73, just over a second better than runner-up Cole Dooley of Treynor. Theo Moseman of Lawton-Bronson was third in 18:02.48.
Alex Wilford (18:23.59) and Sam Bronson (18:25.48) of Siouxland Christian finished fourth and fifth.
Kuntz finished in 20:59.89 and was well ahead of Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson who was runner-up in 21:11.81. Sarah Putz and Sarahy Hamman of KP/WC were third and fourth, respectively, in 21:52.23 and 21:52.30.
Rounding out the top 15 finishers in the boys race were: sixth-place Kyler Wunschel of Ridge View (18:41.73); Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (7th, 18:50.02); Tristan Jessen, KP-WC (8th, 18:54.63); Ben Todd, Ridge View (9th,18:56.14); Mason Yochum, Treynor, (10th, 18:56.43); Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig (11th, 19:34.42); Treyton Harris, West Monona (12th, 19:36.18); Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig (13th, 19:52.97); Tyler Lightner, South Central Calhoun, (14th, 19:55.22) and Brennan Sidwell, West Monona, (15, 19:58.51).
Rounding out the top 15 finishers in the girls race were: Emma Schroeder, East Sac County, (5th, 22:00.87); Madison Stowater, Ridge View, (6th, 22:01.05); Mary Putze, KP-WC, (7th, 22:05.07); Claire Mailler, Denison-Schleswig, (8th, 22:30.60); Jaycie Vohs, Ridge View (9th, 22:48.87); Kalyn Cameron, KP-WC, (10th, 23:41.83); Alyana Murley, South Central Calhoun (11th, 23:44.97); Carissa Spainer, Treynor, (12th, 23:48.05); Paige Padavich, Ridge View (13th, 24:02.47); Hanna Rogers, KP-WC (14th, 24:10.47) and Lynsey Countryman, KP-WC (15, 24:20.74).
CROFTON INVITE: Carson Noecker of Hartington and Jordyn Arens of Crofton were impressive winners in taking the individual titles at the Crofton Invite Cross County meet in Crofton, Neb. Thursday.
Noecker won the boys race in 15:32.48 and was far ahead of second-place finisher Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City who ran a 17:11.44 time.
South Sioux City was the boys team champion, led by Ejerso with Moises Lupercio taking fourth in 17:22.74, Juan Balderas seventh in 17:57.89 and Dhugoma Mohammed 10th in 18:11.85.
There was also a large gap between Arens and runner-up Emane Ahmed of South Sioux City with Arens finishing in 19:38.06 and ahmed second in 20:31.53.
Bloomfield won the girls team title behind third-place Christian Martinson (21:20.93) and fourth-place Darla Nelson (21:37.77).
Ashley Hedquist was eighth for the Cardinals in 22:30.22 while Ashlynn Garcia was 20th in 25:22.33 and Valeria Salcido 24th in 26:23.37.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!