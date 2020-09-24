PREP CROSS COUNTRY: KP/WC girls, Erika Kuntz win MVAOCOU Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian and Erika Kuntz of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central led their teams to the titles at the MVAOCOU Invitational Cross Country meet held here Thursday.

Brannon won the boys race in 17:21.73, just over a second better than runner-up Cole Dooley of Treynor. Theo Moseman of Lawton-Bronson was third in 18:02.48.

Alex Wilford (18:23.59) and Sam Bronson (18:25.48) of Siouxland Christian finished fourth and fifth.

Kuntz finished in 20:59.89 and was well ahead of Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson who was runner-up in 21:11.81. Sarah Putz and Sarahy Hamman of KP/WC were third and fourth, respectively, in 21:52.23 and 21:52.30.

Rounding out the top 15 finishers in the boys race were: sixth-place Kyler Wunschel of Ridge View (18:41.73); Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (7th, 18:50.02); Tristan Jessen, KP-WC (8th, 18:54.63); Ben Todd, Ridge View (9th,18:56.14); Mason Yochum, Treynor, (10th, 18:56.43); Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig (11th, 19:34.42); Treyton Harris, West Monona (12th, 19:36.18); Ricky Ledesma, Denison-Schleswig (13th, 19:52.97); Tyler Lightner, South Central Calhoun, (14th, 19:55.22) and Brennan Sidwell, West Monona, (15, 19:58.51).