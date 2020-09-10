PREP CROSS COUNTRY: MOC-Floyd Valley's Haverdink, May win Gary Meyer Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School cross country teams had winners in both races at the Gary Meyer Invitational on Thursday at West Floyd Park.

Emily Haverdink won the girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 48 seconds, then later in the afternoon, Sam May won the boys race with a time of 17:26.

Haverdink is ranked 18th in this week's Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 3A individual rankings. May is ranked 23rd.

MOC-FV, however, did not win either team race.

Spencer won the girls competition with 29 points, and Le Mars won its home meet with 32 points.

The Tigers are ranked 12th in this week's IATC Class 3A poll.

The Bulldogs boys are receiving votes in this week's poll.

Spencer junior Brenna Fisher was the girls runner-up, as she finished in 20:30.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sophia Karras took the bronze medal with a time of 20:38.

Megan Te Krony of Unity Christian was fourth (21:15.69) and Spencer junior Alexa Johnson fifth (21:15.99).