PREP CROSS COUNTRY: MOC-Floyd Valley's Haverdink, May win Gary Meyer Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa — The MOC-Floyd Valley High School cross country teams had winners in both races at the Gary Meyer Invitational on Thursday at West Floyd Park.
Emily Haverdink won the girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 48 seconds, then later in the afternoon, Sam May won the boys race with a time of 17:26.
Haverdink is ranked 18th in this week's Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 3A individual rankings. May is ranked 23rd.
MOC-FV, however, did not win either team race.
Spencer won the girls competition with 29 points, and Le Mars won its home meet with 32 points.
The Tigers are ranked 12th in this week's IATC Class 3A poll.
The Bulldogs boys are receiving votes in this week's poll.
Spencer junior Brenna Fisher was the girls runner-up, as she finished in 20:30.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sophia Karras took the bronze medal with a time of 20:38.
Megan Te Krony of Unity Christian was fourth (21:15.69) and Spencer junior Alexa Johnson fifth (21:15.99).
SB-L's Brynn Wolf was 2 seconds shy (21:17.22) of cracking the top-5. The Warriors were second in the girls team standings with 68 points.
Unity's Amaya Van Essen was seventh (21:17.52), Spencer's Aliza Edwards eighth (21:33), SB-L's Sabrina Hazuka ninth (21:37) and Spencer's Emma Morey rounded out the top-10 with a time of 21:48.
Bulldogs senior Jason Sudtelgte led Le Mars with a second-place finish. He ended up with a time of 17:34.
Warriors junior Carlos Rodriguez was third (17:37), Blake Dirksen of Le Mars was fourth (17:42) and Storm Lake freshman Luiz Martinez fifth (17:44).
The Bulldogs had two runners from sixth to 10th. Kaden Wingert was sixth (17:53) and Jackson Sudtelgte was eighth in 17:56.
Spencer's Case Cauthron was seventh in 17:54, Storm Lake junior Tyler Moon was ninth (17:56) and SB-L senior Isaac Bryan was 10th in 18:07.
Warriors senior Nick Muller was 11th (18:08).
