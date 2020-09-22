PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North comes short of perfect meet

SHELDON, Iowa — The North High School boys cross country team wanted to pack together going into Tuesday's meet at Risefest in Sheldon.
The Stars met their goal to near perfection.
North, ranked No. 1 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association in Class 4A, scored 17 team points to win the team competition by 82 points. It had five runners in the first six positions.
Jaysen Bouwers, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week, won the medalist title by running with a time of 15 minutes, 46 seconds.
Will Lohr finished as the runner-up at 16:10. Stars sophomore Gabe Nash was third (16:20).
Sophomore Beshanema Gutema was fifth (16:35) and Yemane Kifle finished 7 seconds behind Gutema to round out the top-5 scorers for North.
Sheldon senior Brendan Cain broke up the perfect score, as he finished in fourth place with a time of 16:33.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Marco Lopez was seventh in 16:59 and North sophomore Fithawi Andemichael was eighth (17:17).
The last ttwo to round out the top-10 were Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Carlos Rodriguez (17:38) and Nighthawks senior Dayton Brunsting (17:54).
The Nighthawks were second with 99 points, and MOC-Floyd Valley third with 101 points. The Warriors were fourth (121), East fifth (132) and West 10th (278).
Owen Hoak led the Black Raiders with a 20th-place finish (18:23). Fellow Sioux City swimming teammate Easton Gelinne led the Wolverines in 27th (18:37).
East junior Kaia Downs continued her successful season with another win on Tuesday.
Downs won with a time of 18:58, well ahead of Stars sophomore Elizabeth Jordan.
Jordan crossed the finish line second in 19:40.
MOC-Floyd Valley junior Emily Haverdink was the third-place runner, as she finished in 20:33.
East's Sydney Helt was fourth (20:51) and Sibley-Ocheyedan's Bria Wasmund placed fifth (21:40).
Okoboji junior Lexi Duffy was sixth (21:57), North senior Lilian Garay seventh (21:59), SB-L junior Sabrina Hazuka eighth (22:04), MOC-Floyd Valley's Emma Haley ninth (22:15) and North's Mia Norton was tenth (22:20).
East beat North 61-79 in the team standings. The Warriors were fourth with 93 team points.
