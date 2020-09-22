PREP CROSS COUNTRY: North comes up short of perfect meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELDON, Iowa — The North High School boys cross country team wanted to pack together going into Tuesday's meet at Risefest in Sheldon.

The Stars met their goal to near perfection.

North, ranked No. 1 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association in Class 4A, scored 17 team points to win the team competition by 82 points. It had five runners in the first six positions.

Jaysen Bouwers, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week, won the medalist title by running with a time of 15 minutes, 46 seconds.

Will Lohr finished as the runner-up at 16:10. Stars sophomore Gabe Nash was third (16:20).

Sophomore Beshanema Gutema was fifth (16:35) and Yemane Kifle finished 7 seconds behind Gutema to round out the top-5 scorers for North.

Sheldon senior Brendan Cain broke up the perfect score, as he finished in fourth place with a time of 16:33.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Marco Lopez was seventh in 16:59 and North sophomore Fithawi Andemichael was eighth (17:17).

The last ttwo to round out the top-10 were Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Carlos Rodriguez (17:38) and Nighthawks senior Dayton Brunsting (17:54).